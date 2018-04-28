Athletic Events in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Next Week’s Athletic Events in Union County (Monday, April 30-Saturday, May 5).

Monday, April 30

— UCHS Varsity Softball vs. the winner of the South Pointe/Pickens game (but only if the Lady Jackets lost Friday’s game against Airport) — Timken Sports Complex 7 p.m.

—UCHS Varsity Boys Golf — Region 2 4A Tournament — Links O’Tryon 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 1

— UCHS Varsity Boys Tennis vs. South Pointe/Aiken (but must have won Friday in order to advance) — South Pointe/Aiken 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2

— UCHS Varsity Softball vs. South Pointe/Pickens/Airport (playoff, but only if Lady Jackets won Friday’s game against Airport) — Timken Sports Complex 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 3

— UCHS Varsity Boys Tennis — Playoff (but must have won Friday in order to advance) — Opponent and Location to be announced 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

— UCHS Varsity Softball — Playoff ( but must win Wednesday) — Time and Location to be announced — Timken Sports Complex

— UCHS Varsity Track — AAAA Upper State Meet — Lower Richland 11 a.m.

— UCHS All — Physicals — 249 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg 8 a.m.

