‘An even better day in Union County’

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is now under construction. Taking part in the groundbreaking were (front) W. R. Bill Joslin, Associate Principal, Mcmillan Pazdan Smith; Frank Hart, Union County Supervisor; Ralph Walker, Executive Vice President, Energy & Infrastructure, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, Inc.; Bryan Stone, COO, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Buddy Harmon, Retired Milliken and Company and Spec Building Project Team; Joe Nichols, City of Union Utilities Director and Spec Building Project Team; Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager, Community Relations and Development, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Ralph Bouton, Business Development, THS Constructors; (back) Ben Ivey, Union County Councilman; David Sinclair, Union County Councilman; Tommy Hill, Union County Councilman; Bill All, Union County Development Board; Ralph Tucker, Union County Councilman. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is now under construction. Taking part in the groundbreaking were (front) W. R. Bill Joslin, Associate Principal, Mcmillan Pazdan Smith; Frank Hart, Union County Supervisor; Ralph Walker, Executive Vice President, Energy & Infrastructure, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, Inc.; Bryan Stone, COO, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Buddy Harmon, Retired Milliken and Company and Spec Building Project Team; Joe Nichols, City of Union Utilities Director and Spec Building Project Team; Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager, Community Relations and Development, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Ralph Bouton, Business Development, THS Constructors; (back) Ben Ivey, Union County Councilman; David Sinclair, Union County Councilman; Tommy Hill, Union County Councilman; Bill All, Union County Development Board; Ralph Tucker, Union County Councilman. Image courtesy of Midway Green Development, LLC This is an artist’s rendition of what the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building will look like when completed. It is being developed through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed by September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. Image courtesy of Midway Green Development, LLC This is an artist’s rendition of what the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building will look like when completed. It is being developed through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed by September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. Charles Warner | The Union Times Work is already under way on the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. The new spec building will be 100,000 square feet in size and will be designed so as to be easily expanded to 200,000 square feet to accommodate the future growth of the company that acquires it. Charles Warner | The Union Times Work is already under way on the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. The new spec building will be 100,000 square feet in size and will be designed so as to be easily expanded to 200,000 square feet to accommodate the future growth of the company that acquires it. Charles Warner | The Union Times Earth moving equipment was busy Thursday morning at the site of the future Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The facility, which will be Union County’s fourth spec building, is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed in September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. Charles Warner | The Union Times Earth moving equipment was busy Thursday morning at the site of the future Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The facility, which will be Union County’s fourth spec building, is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed in September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million.

UNION COUNTY — The groundbreaking ceremony for Union County’s newest spec building also symbolized the groundbreaking nature of the partnership responsible for its development.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Lockhart Power announced that, earlier that day, the company and Union County “broke ground on the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building — a new industrial building designed for a manufacturing company. The building will be located in Midway Green Industrial Park, a 142-acre, South Carolina Certified Park adjacent to SC Highway 49 in Union, S.C. Midway Green is owned by Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, the parent company of Lockhart Power.”

The press release states that “Lockhart Power Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Midway Green Development, LLC and Union County’s Union County Facilities Corporation, a non- profit organization, have joined forces to construct Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The project will include a 100,000 square foot building plus a 100,000 square foot building pad for expansion on 24 acres of land. The building will be one of only a handful of its size and quality in the state. The utility infrastructure within Midway Green Industrial Park includes several million gallons per day of excess water and sewer capacity; over 30 megawatts of electric power capacity provided by Lockhart Power; and, natural gas. Rail is also accessible.”

It further states that “this will be the fourth spec building built in Union County. Others are currently occupied by Haemonetics, Gestamp and Timken Industrial Bearings. The Midway Green building will be the only available building for manufacturing in Union County.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the construction site where work is already under way with the facility expected to be completed by September.

While it will be the fourth spec building built in the county, the Midway Green facility will be the first to be built through a public-private partnership.

The press release states that the “public-private partnership between Midway Green Development, LLC and Union County Facilities Corporation is an innovative venture that continues the organizations’ history of working together to attract new industry and to support existing industry expansions. The two organizations have partnered on several large infrastructure projects which have positioned Union County as a viable and competitive option for industrial development.”

Union County Supervisor Frank Hart spoke about the partnership between the county and Lockhart Power and how the spec building produced by that partnership means “an even better day for Union County.” Hart said that previous spec buildings had been built by public entities like the county and the City of Union, but that the Midway Green facility is being built by the public-private partnership of the county and Lockhart Power which are sharing equally the cost of construction. He said the advantage of this is that, being a private business, Lockhart Power brings to the effort its experience of bringing in a project under budget and at lower cost, something that will not only benefit Union County but the rest of South Carolina as well.

“We are very excited about this project and the impact it will have on our community,” Hart said. “We believe that this type of public-private partnership will be a model for economic development in rural South Carolina counties going forward.”

Lockhart Power Chief Operating Officer Bryan Stone also spoke during Thursday’s ceremony, describing the company’s decision to participate in the public-private partnership as part of its involvement in Union County and its commitment to helping improve the lives of its residents.

“Lockhart Power, its parent company Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, and the extended Milliken family continuously strive to make a real difference in Union,” Stone said. “Our significant investment in this speculative manufacturing building is one way in which we are doing so, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet the next world-class company who will call Union its home.”

Stone pointed out that incentives for Union County and Lockhart Power to work together “are almost perfectly aligned” as the company, like the county, works to achieve sustainable economic development through the recruitment of businesses and industries that will create good, high-paying jobs producing in turn a high standard of living. He said that, again like the county, Lockhart Power supports efforts to improve education and housing in the community which not only benefit residents but also make Union County more attractive to industries like those the new spec building is designed to attract.

That support now includes Lockhart Power’s decision to help develop the new spec building which Stone said was made by the company’s shareholders. Stone said that the shareholders opted to take the earnings generated by Lockhart Power and other businesses and reinvest them in Union County through the construction of the spec building. He said that with this decision the shareholders are putting millions of dollars of their own money, not that of the ratepayers, back into Union County.

During his remarks, Hart said that while it is scheduled to completed in September, it is hoped that the spec building will be sold before then. When asked about this, Stone said that the sale price for the spec building will be $3.9 million.

Engineering for the spec building was completed by DePaul Engineering, Inc., a local company. Upstate firm McMillan Pazdan Smith has been selected as the project architect and THS Constructors, based in Greenville, S.C., will be the general contractor for the project.

About Lockhart Power Company

Lockhart Power Company is an investor-owned public utility serving Upstate of South Carolina since 1912, with 99 percent of its power generated from renewable sources. Lockhart Power provides reliable and cost-effective electric service to its retail and wholesale customers, while also providing renewable energy to Duke Energy Carolinas.

To purchase the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building and/or for more information contact Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager for Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power, at 864-545-2211 or 864-545-2560 or 864-466-7139 or at apowell-baker@lockhartpower.com.

For more about the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building and related issues see upcoming editions of The Union Times and our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is now under construction. Taking part in the groundbreaking were (front) W. R. Bill Joslin, Associate Principal, Mcmillan Pazdan Smith; Frank Hart, Union County Supervisor; Ralph Walker, Executive Vice President, Energy & Infrastructure, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, Inc.; Bryan Stone, COO, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Buddy Harmon, Retired Milliken and Company and Spec Building Project Team; Joe Nichols, City of Union Utilities Director and Spec Building Project Team; Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager, Community Relations and Development, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Ralph Bouton, Business Development, THS Constructors; (back) Ben Ivey, Union County Councilman; David Sinclair, Union County Councilman; Tommy Hill, Union County Councilman; Bill All, Union County Development Board; Ralph Tucker, Union County Councilman. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Groundbreaking-photo.jpg Photo courtesy of Lockhart Power A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is now under construction. Taking part in the groundbreaking were (front) W. R. Bill Joslin, Associate Principal, Mcmillan Pazdan Smith; Frank Hart, Union County Supervisor; Ralph Walker, Executive Vice President, Energy & Infrastructure, Pacolet Milliken Enterprises, Inc.; Bryan Stone, COO, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Buddy Harmon, Retired Milliken and Company and Spec Building Project Team; Joe Nichols, City of Union Utilities Director and Spec Building Project Team; Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager, Community Relations and Development, Lockhart Power Company and Spec Building Project Team; Ralph Bouton, Business Development, THS Constructors; (back) Ben Ivey, Union County Councilman; David Sinclair, Union County Councilman; Tommy Hill, Union County Councilman; Bill All, Union County Development Board; Ralph Tucker, Union County Councilman. Image courtesy of Midway Green Development, LLC This is an artist’s rendition of what the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building will look like when completed. It is being developed through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed by September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Midway-Green-Industrial-Spec-Building-1.jpg Image courtesy of Midway Green Development, LLC This is an artist’s rendition of what the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building will look like when completed. It is being developed through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed by September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. Charles Warner | The Union Times Work is already under way on the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. The new spec building will be 100,000 square feet in size and will be designed so as to be easily expanded to 200,000 square feet to accommodate the future growth of the company that acquires it. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3401.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Work is already under way on the Midway Green Industrial Spec Building which is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. The new spec building will be 100,000 square feet in size and will be designed so as to be easily expanded to 200,000 square feet to accommodate the future growth of the company that acquires it. Charles Warner | The Union Times Earth moving equipment was busy Thursday morning at the site of the future Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The facility, which will be Union County’s fourth spec building, is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed in September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3403.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Earth moving equipment was busy Thursday morning at the site of the future Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. The facility, which will be Union County’s fourth spec building, is being built through a public-private partnership between Union County and Lockhart Power. It is projected to be completed in September and its for sale price will be $3.9 million. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Power Chief Operating Officer Bryan Stone speaks during Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. Lockhart Power has joined with Union County in a public-private partnership to develop the spec building with the company and the county sharing equally the cost of its construction. Also taking part in the ceremony was Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager for Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3413.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Power Chief Operating Officer Bryan Stone speaks during Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new Midway Green Industrial Spec Building. Lockhart Power has joined with Union County in a public-private partnership to develop the spec building with the company and the county sharing equally the cost of its construction. Also taking part in the ceremony was Union County Supervisor Frank Hart and Andrena Powell-Baker, Senior Manager for Community Relations and Development for Lockhart Power.

County, Lockhart Power developing spec building