MES Students of the Quarter

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for fourth nine weeks. These students were selected by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Isaiah Henry, McKenzie Brewington, and Kemijay Henry. Not pictured is Emalee Waters. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for fourth nine weeks. These students were selected by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Isaiah Henry, McKenzie Brewington, and Kemijay Henry. Not pictured is Emalee Waters. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks for grades 5K-2nd. They were selected based on positive behavior, friendliness, and willingness to help others. Congratulations to Brady Greer, Kyleigh Erwin, Noah Phillips, Blake Eller, Hailey Meadows, Lexi Robinson, and Kenna Kornelli. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks for grades 5K-2nd. They were selected based on positive behavior, friendliness, and willingness to help others. Congratulations to Brady Greer, Kyleigh Erwin, Noah Phillips, Blake Eller, Hailey Meadows, Lexi Robinson, and Kenna Kornelli. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks of school for grades 3rd-5th. These outstanding students were selected by their teachers for being responsible, respectful, and productive. Congratulations to Sky Edwards, Latricia Jeter, Hannah Cali Coker, Meliyah Snow, Mason Russell, Jackson Shields, Calee Childers, Mickia Gist, and Hannah Robinson. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks of school for grades 3rd-5th. These outstanding students were selected by their teachers for being responsible, respectful, and productive. Congratulations to Sky Edwards, Latricia Jeter, Hannah Cali Coker, Meliyah Snow, Mason Russell, Jackson Shields, Calee Childers, Mickia Gist, and Hannah Robinson.

MONARCH — Positive. Productive. Responsible. Respectful. Friendliness. Willingness to help others. These are all excellent virtues that we should all strive to possess and live by and do so beginning when we are young.

Some students at Monarch Elementary School have demonstrated those qualities at school and that’s why the school has named them its Students and Star Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks of the 2017-2018 school year.

In statements released this week, Monarch Elementary School announced the names of the Students of the Quarter for grades 5K-2nd and 3rd-5th and the names of the Star Students of the Quarter.

5K-2nd

The Students of the Quarter for grades 5K-2nd are:

• Brady Greer

• Kyleigh Erwin

• Noah Phillips

• Blake Eller

• Hailey Meadows

• Lexi Robinson

• Kenna Kornelli

The press release states these students were named Students of the Quarter because of their “positive behavior, friendliness, and willingness to help others.”

3rd-5th

The Students of the Quarter for grades 3rd-5th are:

• Sky Edwards

• Latricia Jeter

• Hannah Cali Coker

• Meliyah Snow

• Mason Russell

• Jackson Shields

• Calee Childers

• Mickia Gist

• Hannah Robinson

The press release states that these “outstanding students” were named Students of the Quarter because they were selected for the honor “by their teachers for being responsible, respectful, and productive.”

Star Students

The Star Students of the Quarter are:

• Isaiah Henry

• McKenzie Brewington

• Kemija Henry

• Emalee Waters

The press release states that these students were named Star Students of the Quarter because they were selected for the honor “by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful.”

Each press release concludes by congratulating the students for their achievement in being named Students or Star Students of the Quarter and for demonstrating the qualities that won them that honor.

Congratulations indeed to these young ladies and gentlemen and may they always be proud of the recognition they have received for demonstrating the qualities that won them this honor. More importantly, is is our hope that they demonstrate these qualities, not only at school but elsewhere, and not only now but always. By doing so, they can set an example for others to emulate and help make not only their school but their community a better, happier, and more productive place for all.

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for fourth nine weeks. These students were selected by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Isaiah Henry, McKenzie Brewington, and Kemijay Henry. Not pictured is Emalee Waters. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_MES-Star-Students-of-the-Quarter.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for fourth nine weeks. These students were selected by their teachers for being positive, productive, and respectful. Congratulations to Isaiah Henry, McKenzie Brewington, and Kemijay Henry. Not pictured is Emalee Waters. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks for grades 5K-2nd. They were selected based on positive behavior, friendliness, and willingness to help others. Congratulations to Brady Greer, Kyleigh Erwin, Noah Phillips, Blake Eller, Hailey Meadows, Lexi Robinson, and Kenna Kornelli. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_MES-Students-of-the-Quarter-5K-2nd.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks for grades 5K-2nd. They were selected based on positive behavior, friendliness, and willingness to help others. Congratulations to Brady Greer, Kyleigh Erwin, Noah Phillips, Blake Eller, Hailey Meadows, Lexi Robinson, and Kenna Kornelli. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks of school for grades 3rd-5th. These outstanding students were selected by their teachers for being responsible, respectful, and productive. Congratulations to Sky Edwards, Latricia Jeter, Hannah Cali Coker, Meliyah Snow, Mason Russell, Jackson Shields, Calee Childers, Mickia Gist, and Hannah Robinson. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_MES-Students-of-the-Quarter-3rd-5th.jpg Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School is pleased to announce the following students have been named Star Students of the Quarter for the fourth nine weeks of school for grades 3rd-5th. These outstanding students were selected by their teachers for being responsible, respectful, and productive. Congratulations to Sky Edwards, Latricia Jeter, Hannah Cali Coker, Meliyah Snow, Mason Russell, Jackson Shields, Calee Childers, Mickia Gist, and Hannah Robinson.