Industry honors STEM seniors

COLUMBIA — A Union County High School senior was among 92 South Carolina High School seniors recognized by The Boeing Company, BMW Manufacturing Co. and the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA) at the 2018 Annual S.C. STEM Signing Day.

A press release issued this week by the SCMA, states that, created by The Boeing Company in 2017, S.C. STEM Signing Day recognizes students from across the state of South Carolina who have pursued STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education during their high school tenure and plan to continue their STEM education at two and four-year colleges. Students were identified through the SC Future Makers initiative using the STEM Premier platform.

“Boeing started this event last year to demonstrate our enduring commitment to STEM education and workforce in communities across the state,” said Tim Keating, Executive Vice President of Government Operations, The Boeing Company. “We have invested almost $2 million on tomorrow’s innovators across South Carolina, and we make this commitment to early learning so every child has a chance to code — to create — and to innovate.”

“Since technology is constantly changing in the automotive industry, now more than ever, we must invest in highly-skilled workers. Investing in STEM education allows us to develop a pool of talented young people who will help sustain BMW’s future,” said Christine Petrasch, Vice President of Human Resources with BMW Manufacturing.

“SC STEM Signing day was created because it is important to recognize the fact that there’s so much talent and opportunity in South Carolina,” said Sara Hazzard, President & CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “We are very proud to lift up and recognize the achievements and future steps of some of our state’s brightest minds — students who will eventually lead the way as we advance innovation and technology in the 21st century.”

The 92 high school seniors recognized during the ceremony held Tuesday included Makayla Bennett, a Union resident and student at Union County High School.

About Boeing

Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

About BMW

BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC is a subsidiary of BMW AG in Munich, Germany and is the global producer of the BMW X3 and X5 Sports Activity Vehicles and X4 and X6 Sports Activity Coupe. In addition to the South Carolina manufacturing facility, BMW Group North American subsidiaries include sales, marketing and financial services operations in the United States, Canada and throughout Latin America; and a design firm and technology office in California. For more information on BMW Manufacturing, visit www.bmwusfactory.com.

ABOUT SCMA

The South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance is the only statewide organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of manufacturers. Its mission is to elevate the quality of life for all South Carolinians by advancing the state’s manufacturing industry. The SCMA membership is comprised of more than 200 manufacturing companies that represent more than 80,000 associates in South Carolina. For additional information about the SCMA, please visit www.myscma.com.

UCHS student among 92 seniors honored