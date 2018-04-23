Four inducted into honor societies

SPARTANBURG — Four Spartanburg Methodist College students from the Union County area have been inducted into three national honor societies.

Phi Theta Kappa

In a statement released earlier this month, SMC announced that Fabian Salinas of Pacolet, SC, was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the national scholastic honor society for students at two-year colleges.

The press release states that members of Phi Theta Kappa must have an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 16 academic hours. They must also be of good moral character and possess recognized good qualities of citizenship.

Psi Beta

SMC also announced that, on April 3, 20 Spartanburg Methodist College students were inducted into Psi Beta, the national psychology honor society for students at two-year colleges.

The press release states that Psi Beta members must have an overall GPA of 3.25 and completion of 12 academic hours with a B average in Psychology 101 and/or Psychology 201. A high standard of personal behavior and integrity is required.

Of the 20 students inducted, two are residents of Union County. They are:

Alexis Breonna Chantwoine Beatty of Union

Lindsey Alexandria Fowler of Union

Sigma Kappa Delta

Another press release issued by the college states that on April 3, 35 Spartanburg Methodist College students were inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta, the national English honor society for students at two-year colleges.

It states that membership in Sigma Kappa Delta requires an overall G.P.A. of 3.3 with a B average in a minimum of one college course in English or literature.

The 35 students inducted included two from the Union County area. They are:

Lindsey Alexandria Fowler of Union

Fabian Salinas of Pacolet

About Spartanburg Methodist College

Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves an approximately 800 student body and offers six associate degrees as well as paths to bachelor’s degrees. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church and established in 1911, students experience the transformative powers of academic excellence, intellectual exploration, social awareness and character development. SMC is the college of choice for local, regional, national and international students who desire the advantages of a church-related education in a supportive community where they can thrive.

Students are residents of Union, Pacolet