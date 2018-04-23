Spring Time Story Time April 26

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will present Spring Time Story Time on Thursday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will present Spring Time Story Time on Thursday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

UNION — It is said that it is better to give than to receive and that’s especially true when the giving involves helping to inspire in a child a lifetime love of reading.

On Thursday, April 26, Union County First Steps will present “Spring Time Story Time” at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

Spring Time Story Time is for preschool age children ages birth to five years. Parents with children in that age group are invited to bring their children to Spring Time Story Time and share with them the fun activities that will be offered during the event including craft time, music time, and, of course, story time.

Every child that attends will not only get to enjoy having a story read to them, they will also each receive a free book to take home with them.

Spring Time Story Time is a great way for parents to spend time with their children and, together with the staff of First Steps, begin instilling in their children an interest in and love of reading that will encourage them to master that all-important skill. So bring your child to Spring Time Story Time and help start — or, if you have already — continue them on the path to learning how to read and loving to read, a path that will lead them to success in school and in life.

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will present Spring Time Story Time on Thursday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Spring-Time-Story-Time.jpg Image courtesy of Union County First Steps Union County First Steps will present Spring Time Story Time on Thursday, April 26, at 11 a.m. at the Community Center at 201 Porter Street, Union.

Children attending will receive a free book

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.