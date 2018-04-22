Vietnam Wall events to honor vets

Photo courtesy of American Veterans Traveling Tribute The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Broad River Electric Cooperative (BREC) headquarters in Gaffney May 3-6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is the largest replica traveling the country. It contains every single name etched on the original. As part of the exhibit of the wall, the BREC will hold ceremonies honoring and remembering Vietnam veterans. Photo courtesy of American Veterans Traveling Tribute The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Broad River Electric Cooperative (BREC) headquarters in Gaffney May 3-6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is the largest replica traveling the country. It contains every single name etched on the original. As part of the exhibit of the wall, the BREC will hold ceremonies honoring and remembering Vietnam veterans.

GAFFNEY — Broad River Electric is bringing The American Veterans Traveling Tribute’s (AVTT) Vietnam Memorial Wall to its headquarters in Gaffney May 3 through May 6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. will be accessible to the public from noon Thursday until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Members attending the cooperative’s Annual Meeting on Saturday, May 5 will also be able to experience the memorial.

A schedule of events is planned that will pay tribute to veterans, their families, and first responders.

There will be an honor escort as The Wall is brought into the community on Wednesday, May 2. The parade of veterans’ motorcycle groups and law enforcement vehicles will depart from the Cowpens Battleground Visitor’s Center between 2:30-3 p.m., traveling down Highway 11 into Gaffney to arrive at the cooperative’s headquarters at 811 Hamrick Street.

The Wall will be opened to the public with a noon ceremony on Thursday, May 3. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Rifle Drill Team will present colors and the Cherokee County Office of Veterans Affairs will lay wreaths to honor the families of fallen soldiers and first responders.

Thursday evening, beginning at 8 p.m., there will be a candlelight memorial service led by Retired Army Col. Roy Mathis who served in Vietnam. Groups participating in the service include the Broad River Leathernecks, Boy Scout Troop 145 and the Gaffney High Air Force Junior ROTC.

On Sunday, May 6, there will be a short closing ceremony at 2 p.m. The Wall will be taken down at 3 p.m. that day.

Between the opening and closing ceremonies, The Wall will be accessible to the public throughout the day and night. Tracing paper for recording wall rubbings will also be available and volunteers will be on hand to assist in locating names.

The AVTT Vietnam Wall is the largest replica traveling the country. Across its 360-foot length, the wall contains every single name etched on the original. At its apex, the memorial is eight-feet tall.

Vietnam Wall Schedule

• Honor Escort Wednesday, May 2 — Departs from Cowpens National Battlefield between 2:30-3 p.m.

• Opening Ceremony Thursday, May 3, Noon

• Candlelight Service Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m.

• Annual Meeting Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m.-Noon

• Closing Ceremony Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m.

Broad River Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative and is committed to improving the communities we serve. Broad River Electric provide services to more than 18,700 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg, Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

Vietnam Wall Schedule

• Honor Escort Wednesday, May 2 — Departs from Cowpens National Battlefield between 2:30-3 p.m.

• Opening Ceremony Thursday, May 3, Noon

• Candlelight Service Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m.

• Annual Meeting Saturday, May 5, 8 a.m.-Noon

• Closing Ceremony Sunday, May 6, 2 p.m.

Photo courtesy of American Veterans Traveling Tribute The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Broad River Electric Cooperative (BREC) headquarters in Gaffney May 3-6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is the largest replica traveling the country. It contains every single name etched on the original. As part of the exhibit of the wall, the BREC will hold ceremonies honoring and remembering Vietnam veterans. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Traveling-Vietnam-Wall-1.jpg Photo courtesy of American Veterans Traveling Tribute The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Broad River Electric Cooperative (BREC) headquarters in Gaffney May 3-6. The 80-percent scale version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. is the largest replica traveling the country. It contains every single name etched on the original. As part of the exhibit of the wall, the BREC will hold ceremonies honoring and remembering Vietnam veterans.

BREC bringing replica to Gaffney May 3-6