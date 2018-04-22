USC Union holds Awards Night

UNION — USC Union recognized students during Awards Night on Tuesday, April 3 in the Main Building Auditorium.
USC Union Awards Night is designed to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of Union students pursuing Associates of Arts or Science, as well as Bachelor degrees through Palmetto College. This includes honoring students who have demonstrated academic excellence within a particular discipline, as well as students who have generally displayed overall merit as a student of USC Union. Staff and faculty were also recognized during the award ceremony.
Award Winners
SGA Staff Appreciation Award — Loretta Warr, Admissions Department Administrative Specialist
Teacher of the Year — Randy Ivey, Senior Instructor of English
Teach of the Year Runners-up: Dr. Avery Fouts, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies, and Tara Fatemi, Senior Instructor of Biology
Adjunct Instructor of the Year — Jennifer Emswiler, Adjunct Art Instructor
All Around Bantam Award — Bryana Vaughan
All Around Palmetto Award — Rachel Hughes
Palmetto Distinguished Scholar Award — Grady Biggerstaff
Student Success Center Award — John Michael Greer
Art History — Kailee Stepp and Emily Wishert
Art Studio — Koby Lee and Christian Wood-Weddle
Biology — Patricia Ashe
Business Accounting — Kela Daniels
Business Leadership — Clint Groves and Brad Jolly
Business Management — Elliot Trammell
Chemistry — Kelsey Granger
Computer Science — Nicholas Jeter
Criminal Justice — Koby Lee and Christopher Spencer
English Award — Lindsey Jarvis and Asia Tucker
History — Harrison Earl
Marine Science — Nicholas Jeter
Mathematics — Ryan Anderson
Philosophy — Andrew Suber
Political Science — Rachel Hughes
Psychology — Bryana Vaughan
Religious Studies — Cathleen Cathcart and Katy Self
Sociology — Clint Groves
Spanish — Daniel Connor
Speech — Tashure Lott and Kathryn Smith
Theatre — Mary Scarborough