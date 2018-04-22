USC Union holds Awards Night

Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union recognized the achievements of its students, faculty, and staff on Awards Night held April 3. Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union recognized the achievements of its students, faculty, and staff on Awards Night held April 3.

UNION — USC Union recognized students during Awards Night on Tuesday, April 3 in the Main Building Auditorium.

USC Union Awards Night is designed to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of Union students pursuing Associates of Arts or Science, as well as Bachelor degrees through Palmetto College. This includes honoring students who have demonstrated academic excellence within a particular discipline, as well as students who have generally displayed overall merit as a student of USC Union. Staff and faculty were also recognized during the award ceremony.

Award Winners

SGA Staff Appreciation Award — Loretta Warr, Admissions Department Administrative Specialist

Teacher of the Year — Randy Ivey, Senior Instructor of English

Teach of the Year Runners-up: Dr. Avery Fouts, Associate Professor of Philosophy and Religious Studies, and Tara Fatemi, Senior Instructor of Biology

Adjunct Instructor of the Year — Jennifer Emswiler, Adjunct Art Instructor

All Around Bantam Award — Bryana Vaughan

All Around Palmetto Award — Rachel Hughes

Palmetto Distinguished Scholar Award — Grady Biggerstaff

Student Success Center Award — John Michael Greer

Art History — Kailee Stepp and Emily Wishert

Art Studio — Koby Lee and Christian Wood-Weddle

Biology — Patricia Ashe

Business Accounting — Kela Daniels

Business Leadership — Clint Groves and Brad Jolly

Business Management — Elliot Trammell

Chemistry — Kelsey Granger

Computer Science — Nicholas Jeter

Criminal Justice — Koby Lee and Christopher Spencer

English Award — Lindsey Jarvis and Asia Tucker

History — Harrison Earl

Marine Science — Nicholas Jeter

Mathematics — Ryan Anderson

Philosophy — Andrew Suber

Political Science — Rachel Hughes

Psychology — Bryana Vaughan

Religious Studies — Cathleen Cathcart and Katy Self

Sociology — Clint Groves

Spanish — Daniel Connor

Speech — Tashure Lott and Kathryn Smith

Theatre — Mary Scarborough

Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union recognized the achievements of its students, faculty, and staff on Awards Night held April 3. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_USC-Union-Main-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times USC Union recognized the achievements of its students, faculty, and staff on Awards Night held April 3.

Ceremony honors students, faculty, and staff