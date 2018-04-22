Problems with people & technology

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “New Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about her troubles with technology and with people. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “New Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about her troubles with technology and with people.

Well, I just love paying for a temperamental internet service. It goes in and out, and at this time it keeps closing and opening. But somebody doesn’t want to change servers, and it’s not me. Anyway, let me catch you up on what’s been happening in my life.

Unpleasant Experience

A couple of Sundays ago, nameless, on illegal drugs, popped his face in my shop, and I told him to leave, at which time he came in. He wanted to know what was wrong with me, so I told him, he has lied, stolen, and when I felt sorry for him and gave him money to go get some food, he’d go up the hill to someone’s house and come back bleary eyed and drugged. I tried to help him because at one time he was related and I felt sorry for him. He’s one of many that owe me money that I’ll never get.

It took a long time to get him to leave at which time one of my customers told me he was dumping my trash can. I went out in my back yard where he was proceeding to dump not only my trash can but opened the bags and was dumping them. The fight was on, I told him to leave and told a customer to call 911 if he didn’t. So if you heard a crazy woman yelling it was me. He said I told him to do this. If he ever steps foot on either of my properties I will have him arrested. He told me he was going to have me arrested for yelling at him, and I did push his arm away from my trash.

New Porch And Ramp

I’m finally getting a new porch and ramp on the beauty shop. Marvin and Chuck are going to start tearing the old one down in the morning (Friday). I asked last summer (Chuck), so a few weeks ago I went straight to the important source (Marvin). So I tried to fit my Friday customers in Thursday, but a few have to keep tomorrow, so I will let them in the back door. I’m very excited about this.

Sympathy

My sympathy goes to Jack Gaston’s family. He passed away and funeral services are Friday. I think it’s just been two weeks since Mott brought him in for a haircut, so I was really shocked when I heard this. He was a super nice gentleman and everyone has nothing but good things to say about Jack.

Mary Lee Eaves passed away last week, my sympathy goes to her family and theirs. She was a very sweet lady.

Telephone Problems

All of you with Truvista telephone company need to check your bills starting in January. You may have been charged for every phone call you made. My bill has the 545, 427, 429, 251, 466, as calls to Greenville, Spartanburg, and Union. If you call the phone company they will credit you on your next bill. At the shop for January and February I ended up with $35 credit and at home was $10. This month was $4 and $2 but any little bit helps, so check your long distance bill. Hopefully they’ll get this straightened out soon.

You know the end of February and all of March you couldn’t call any cell number on your landline. It just sounded like a fax machine on the other end. They finally corrected that.

Sunday night, around 11 p.m., I was playing the piano, and someone knocked on my door. (Nobody ever comes to my door.) I looked out and it was the police. I asked her if my piano playing was that bad, I was just trying to learn to chord. She said no, but someone from my landline dialed 911 but all they got at the office was static. Around 9:30 my phone rang and nobody was there, so maybe that was the call, but otherwise I didn’t use my phone.

She thought it might have been the storm the messed things up. She said it took her that long to follow up on the call, cause she was at the other end of the county. I’m glad I didn’t have an emergency. But I will tell you, she was really nice.

Grounds For Divorce

MAN: I want to divorce my wife. She spends every night prowling through bars and pubs.

LAWYER: Is she looking for someone in particular?

MAN: Yeah, me.

Well I had more to say, but it left me. So call me at 1-864-545-6652. Good night.

