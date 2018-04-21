Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times 1 And Moses went up from the plains of Moab unto the mountain of Nebo, to the top of Pisgah, that is over against Jericho. And the Lord shewed him all the land of Gilead, unto Dan, 2 And all Naphtali, and the land of Ephraim, and Manasseh, and all the land of Judah, unto the utmost sea, 3 And the south, and the plain of the valley of Jericho, the city of palm trees, unto Zoar. 4 And the Lord said unto him, This is the land which I sware unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, saying, I will give it unto thy seed: I have caused thee to see it with thine eyes, but thou shalt not go over thither. 5 So Moses the servant of the Lord died there in the land of Moab, according to the word of the Lord. 6 And he buried him in a valley in the land of Moab, over against Bethpeor: but no man knoweth of his sepulchre unto this day. 7 And Moses was an hundred and twenty years old when he died: his eye was not dim, nor his natural force abated. 8 And the children of Israel wept for Moses in the plains of Moab thirty days: so the days of weeping and mourning for Moses were ended. — Deuteronomy 34:1-8

Read Psalm 19:1-14

All the earth worships you, sings praises to you, sings praises to your name!

— Psalm 66:4 (CEB)

PRAYER: O God, we thank you for the beauty of your creation, for the first singing bird, from whom we learn to praise you every morning of every new day. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: “I will awake the dawn. I will give thanks to you, O Lord” (Psalm 57:8-9, NRSV).

