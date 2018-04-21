Council approves three ordinances

UNION — The renegotiation and revision of a lease with a local industry, the annexation of property on the Duncan Bypass, the acquisition of a building on Main Street, and an appointment to the Housing Authority Board were the issues dealt with by Union City Council at its April meeting this past Tuesday.

Timken Lease

Council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Harold Thompson to “renegotiate and revise” the terms of the lease between the City of Union and Timken Industrial Services, LLC.

The city and Timken entered in to the lease agreement on Jan. 10, 2008 to allow the company to lease the land and building located at 7 LSP Road in Union Commerce Park.

The ordinance authorizing Thompson to renegotiate and revise the terms of the lease states that the goal is to extend the lease and “substantially reflects the terms and conditions contained in the Second Amendment” to the lease. The Second Amendment to the lease states that the lease would be extended until Sept. 15, 2023 and that the monthly rent paid by the company to the city during the extension would be $13,541.66 to be paid each month in advance. It also states that Timken would have the option of extending the lease for two additional five-year terms.

Annexation

In other business, council voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance annexing the property located at 443 North Duncan Bypass into the city.

The ordinance states that the owner of the property, Upstate Heavenly Commercial Properties, LLC, has requested that the property, which is described as being “contiguous and adjacent” to the municipal limits of the city, be annexed into Union. The report to council recommending the annexation, states that the property would be annexed into the city with an A-2 Highway Commercial zoning classification. It further states the property is adjacent to properties already zoned A-2 and complies with the requirement of the zone.

The property, which has set unused for a number of years, is a former McDonald’s restaurant.

Building Acquisition

Council also voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to acquire ownership of the building at 113 West Main Street in downtown Union.

At its February 13 meeting, Mayor Harold Thompson reported to council that the owner of the building, Art Sutton, had offered the building, which is located next to Main Street Junction, to the city at no cost. Thompson said that under the proposal the city would acquire ownership of the property at no cost. He said the city would take ownership of the building on an “as is” basis.

In his report to council, Thompson stated that the city “had an asbestos and lead-based paint assessment report done” on Jan. 25 of this year and received it on Feb. 2. He said that the report was reviewed by city staff and found favorable and the recommendation was that the city accept the offer and acquire the property.

The report presented by Thompson to council at its March meeting states that following a walk through of the building, the inspection of its roof, and the asbestos test, council vote unanimously to accept Sutton’s offer.

Following the vote in February, Thompson said the city is taking ownership of the building because, first, it is to Main Street Junction which is owned by the city, and, second, the city needs additional space for storage for Main Street Junction. He said the acquisition of the building opens up the possibility of expanding Main Street Junction in order to accommodate more and larger events. Thompson said that the walk through of the building had determined it is in pretty good shape. He said the city will look into opportunities for grants to renovate the space.

With the approval of the second and final reading of the ordinance, the city legally take ownership of the property.

Housing Authority Appointment

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to re-appoint Frank Alexander to the City of Union Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

Alexander has served on the board for the past 10 years and during that time has served Vice Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and has recently rotated off from serving as Chairman for the past two years.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_web1_union-logo.jpg

Also makes appointment to Housing Board

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.