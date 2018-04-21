Spring Tea For the Carnegie April 28

Charles Warner | The Union Times This table on display in the storefront of the former location of the former “Friends on Main … Books & More” bookstore on Main Street in downtown Union is an example of the tables set for the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s annual tea. The Friends will hold their “Third Annual Spring Tea For the Carnegie” at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 28 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and reservations are required By April 25. Ticket request forms are at Something Special, WBCU studio, and Friends on Main bookstore at 213 W. Main Street. To order tickets by phone or for information call/text Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981. Charles Warner | The Union Times This table on display in the storefront of the former location of the former “Friends on Main … Books & More” bookstore on Main Street in downtown Union is an example of the tables set for the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s annual tea. The Friends will hold their “Third Annual Spring Tea For the Carnegie” at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 28 from 1-3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and reservations are required By April 25. Ticket request forms are at Something Special, WBCU studio, and Friends on Main bookstore at 213 W. Main Street. To order tickets by phone or for information call/text Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Good Neighbors Garden Club

The Good Neighbors Garden Club will meet Thursday, April 19 at 1 p.m. at Andy’s in Buffalo.

Financial Workshop

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold a Financial Workshop entitled “Navigating Your Finances God’s Way” on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Benson’s Event Center (former Benson’s Jewelry location) in the Old Walmart Plaza.

Fred Gibbs will be the speaker.

RSVP by April 18 via email at infowyattscbc@gmail.com or call Adrian Savage at 864-427-2555.

Ottaray Community Reunion

The Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gathering Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Missionary Day

The Corinth Baptist Church Family will celebrate Missionary Day on Sunday, April 22 during the 10 a.m. Worship Service.

Guest speaker will be Minister Jackie R. Johnson from McBeth Baptist Church in Union.

Our theme is “Doing the Will of God from the Heart.”

The public is invited to attend.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

Trustee Amelia Glenn, President.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Men’s Day Program

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, 153 Wyatt’s Chapel Church Road, Buffalo will hold a “Building Better Lives Men’s Day” program during morning services on Sunday, April 22 at 10:20 a.m.

Dinners For Sale

Monarch Baptist Church will have Dinners For Sale Sunday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The dinners will include meat, three vegetables, bread, dessert, and drink.

Rev. Sumter M. Franklin, Pastor.

117th Anniversary

Bethel AME Church, 217 Hamlet Street, Union, will be celebrating its 117th Anniversary on Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Spring Revival

James Chapel Baptist Church, 527 Pinckney Street, Carlisle, will hold 2018 Spring Revival.

Rev. Dr. James Mason, New Emanuel Baptist Church, 2392 Pea Ridge Highway, will be the guest speaker.

The public is welcome.

Bartholomew E. Green, Pastor.

Lockhart Seniors Citizens Meet

The Lockhart Senior Citizens will meet Monday, April 23 at 6 p.m. at Masonic Lodge.

Bring a covered dish. There will be entertainment.

Free FAFSA Workshop April 23

The deadline is fast approaching for those needing help in filing for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA application must be completed for students to be eligible for federal tuition assistance as well as most other types of scholarships and financial aid.

There will be a free workshop Monday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the SCWorks building on Main Street. This workshop is to assist parents in correctly preparing the FAFSA form for submission. FAFSA is used by students who are currently enrolled in college as well as those who hope to attend college. It is imperative that graduating 2018 seniors have their FAFSA applications completed by Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Katherine Pendergrass, Union County Director of Workforce Development, has enlisted USC Union Financial Aid Officer Bobby Holcomb to facilitate the workshop. Holcomb will guide parents through the whole process. One key piece of information required when filling out the application is the parents’ Tax Return. It’s not necessary they bring it on the 23rd, but it is required when completing the application.

Another reason for completing the FAFSA application is the Union County Community Tuition Assistance Program. This program is available to any graduate of Union County High School, Union County Adult Education, Union Christian Day School, or an approved Union County Home School Program who is a Union County resident. It allows a student to enroll within 3 years of graduation or completion of their GED. It is available only for attending Spartanburg Community College Union Campus or USC Union. The scholarship allows the student to attend a local institution tuition-free.

If you are interested in attending the free workshop (or learning more about the Union County Community Tuition Assistance Program, please contact Mrs. Pendergrass at kpendergrass@countyofunion.com, 864-680-0555 or Mr.Holcomb at reholcom@mailbox.sc.edu, 864-424-8024.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting will be held Monday, April 23, 6 p.m., 113 Horseshoe Circle, Union, SC. The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Senior Citizens To Meet

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet Tuesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall for a covered dish meal.

Lee & Tiffany Littlejohn and Friends will be providing the entertainment.

Sims Class Of 1968 To Meet

The Sims High School Class of 1968 will meet on Saturday, April 28.

Location: 1101 Union Boulevard.

Please plan on attending.

Business of importance.

Spring Tea For The Carnegie

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library will host their “Third Annual Spring Tea For the Carnegie” at Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 28 from 1-3 p.m.

The event will include “Table Viewing” and “Silent Auction” from 11:50 a.m.-12:50 p.m. The tea itself will be held from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and reservations are required By April 25. Ticket request forms are at Something Special, WBCU studio, and Friends on Main bookstore at 213 W. Main Street. To order tickets by phone or for information call/text Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Reservations are required and must include payment in the form of cash or a check payable to Friends of the Library. Seating assignments are made in the order in which reservations are received. Tickets will be picked up at the tea.

Requests for tickets to sit together need to be mailed in the same envelope.

Sponsorships — Elite Patron, Best Friend, Special Friend — are also available and provide those who opt to become a sponsor with the following:

• Elite Patron Sponsor — $200

Preferential seating near the Master of Ceremonies, special recognition in program and from podium, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor,” FOL annual membership, and four tea tickets.

• Best Friend Sponsor — $150

Preferential seating near the Master of Ceremonies, special recognition in program, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor,” FOL annual membership, and three tea tickets.

• Special Friend Sponsor — $100

Special recognition in program, named in all media releases, an engraved 4”X4” brick for the Carnegie “Walkway of Honor” FOL annual membership, and one tea ticket.

Those who would like to be a sponsor, but will be unable to personally attend the tea, may donate their tickets.

Persons interested in participating in the tea are asked to please fill in the number of tickets they want in the form or check the box for their level of sponsorship and complete the brick form. They should then return the form and their payment to Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library, P.O. Box 1153, Union, SC 29379.

Persons who would like to may donate an item for the Silent Auction or contribute a door prize to the FOL. These must be delivered to Grace United Methodist Church by 9:30 a.m. April 28 or, for pick up, call Rebecca Rochester by April 25 at 864-466-6981.

National Blue Sunday Day Of Prayer

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in honor of this Corinth Baptist Church will recognize National Blue Sunday Day of Prayer on Sunday, April 29 during morning worship service at 10 a.m.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Coordinator.

Rev. J. A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Youth Revival

The McBeth Baptist Church Youth Ministry cordially invites you to their one day Youth Revival, Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is: God’s Plan.

Min. Mark Eison of Foster Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Beekeepers Meeting And Tour

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, May 1 at the Jackson Farm at 400 Foster Street in Union at 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the tour of the farm will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Mansion By Moonlight At Rose Hill

One of Rose Hill Plantation’s most popular programs, “Mansion by Moonlight, will be held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. The program gives participants a rare opportunity to tour the William H. Gist mansion and plantation grounds in the twilight hours. Learn how to dance the Virginia Reel and join the fun as we explore evening activities on a mid-1800s Upstate plantation.

In an era before electricity, television and computers, what went on in the evening? Imagine what life might have been like after the sun went down. Where did people go? What did they do? Tour by lantern and candlelight as we discuss and participate in some of the evening activities for both the plantation owner’s family and the enslaved people who lived at Rose Hill Plantation.

Please note, lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Good walking shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended. The event will go on rain or shine.

Space is limited to 16 and reservations are required by Monday, May 21. Prices: $10 per person.

Phone: 864-427-5966, E-mail: rosehill@scprt.com

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site is the antebellum home of South Carolina’s “secession governor,” William H. Gist. Visitors to the 44-acre park can learn about the lifestyle of a wealthy Upstate plantation family, Gist’s contributions to politics, and the importance of cotton in the South. Visitors also get an inside look at the role of enslaved African-Americans and tenant farmers in South Carolina’s history.

CCA Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. It includse services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. It also assists families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The following items are required in order to apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.”

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Registration is now under way for the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp which will be be held Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. The camp, which is for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Children enrolled in the program will enjoy a variety of athletic, educational, and character development activities including swimming in the YMCA swimming pool, a weekly field trip, and STEM activities at the Union County Carnegie Library. A certified teacher will be on the staff to work with the children a couple of hours a week to help them maintain the academic level they achieved in school. The Summer Day Camp will also be participating the Summer Reading Program provided through the Carnegie Library.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. The camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. When children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips. Children registered before May 1 will receive a free summer bag.

Those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

April At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, April 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing).

Please call Amber to register.

UCAC would like to thank the City of Union for their continued support!

2018 Elementary School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Thursday, April 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be creating mosaic stepping stones! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter.

$10 for each additional guest.

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

