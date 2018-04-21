Miracle League season under way

Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Calvert and Tuckers Enterprise Player Gabriel Lindler waits on the perfect pitch from a USC Union athlete Tuesday evening on the Miracle League Field at Timken Sports Complex. The Miracle League of Union County began its season last week with the league’s teams providing onlookers with lots of baseball action.

Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Buffalo Pawn player Tyisha Robertson is at bat, ready to knock one into the outfield during a Miracle League of Union County baseball game earlier this week. The Miracle League baseball season got under way Monday, April 9. All Miracle League games are played on the specially-designed Miracle League field at the Timken Sports Complex.

Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Buffalo Pawn player Jesse Blitchington is in the outfield of the Miracle League ball field with his USC Union buddy. The field is located in the Timken Sports Complex and is where the Miracle League of Union County plays all of its games. Miracle League teams played on Monday and Tuesday. The Miracle League season has been under way since Wednesday, April 11.

Photo courtesy of Amy Austin Calvert and Tuckers Enterprise Player Wyatt Lindler races into home with his USC Union athlete buddy close behind. This week is the first full week of baseball action from the Miracle League of Union which began its season on Wednesday, April 11. The games are played on the Miracle League field at the Timken Sports Complex.

UNION COUNTY — Baseball is a fun game to play and no one enjoys playing it more than the teams of the Miracle League of Union County.

The Miracle League baseball season got under way Monday, April 9 and games are played Monday and Tuesday of each week for the duration of the season. The second week’s games were played this past Monday and Tuesday when, as in all Miracle League games, the players of each team and the buddies who assist them when it is their turn to play took to the field. In the Miracle League, everyone gets to play, to pitch, to bat, and to make their way around the bases and into home plate and have a great time doing it.

So, if you want to see the game of baseball played for the love of the game and the joy it brings to those who play and those who root for them from the bleachers, be at the Miracle League ball field at the Timken Sport Complex on the following dates at the following times for the following games.

Monday, April 23

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Tuesday, April 24

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers Enterprises

7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats

Monday, April 30

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, May 1

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers Enterprises

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Monday, May 7

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction vs. Fantastics

Tuesday, May 8

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers Enterprises

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Buffalo Pawn

Monday, May 14

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Buffalo Pawn vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

Tuesday, May 15

6 p.m. — Harpers General Contractors vs. Calvert & Tuckers Enterprises

7 p.m. — Fantastics vs. Bobcats

Monday, May 21

6 p.m. — Civitans vs. Rippy’s

7 p.m. — Bobcats vs. Kendall Austin Roofing & Construction

