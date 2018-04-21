UCHS beats Travelers Rest 7-2

Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Kaleb Small winds back to make the pitch in Tuesday’s game against Travelers Rest. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team defeated Mauldin 7-2. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Kaleb Small winds back to make the pitch in Tuesday’s game against Travelers Rest. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team defeated Mauldin 7-2. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Chandler Northern scores a home run in Tuesday’s game against Travelers Rest. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team defeated Mauldin 7-2. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Chandler Northern scores a home run in Tuesday’s game against Travelers Rest. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team defeated Mauldin 7-2. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Parker Northern runs for the home run during Tuesday’s game against Travelers Rest. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team defeated Mauldin 7-2. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Parker Northern runs for the home run during Tuesday’s game against Travelers Rest. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team defeated Mauldin 7-2. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Quyon Worthy sends the ball back where it came from and then some during Wednesday’s game against Mauldin. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team lost to Mauldin 13-3. Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Quyon Worthy sends the ball back where it came from and then some during Wednesday’s game against Mauldin. The Union County High School Yellow Jacket Baseball Team lost to Mauldin 13-3.

UNION COUNTY — It was win one, lose one for the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Baseball Team which defeated Travelers Rest on Tuesday and lost to Mauldin on Wednesday.

Travelers Rest

In Tuesday’s game, Travelers Rest took an early lead with two runs in the first inning. The second inning was scoreless for both teams, but the Yellow Jackets got on the board in the third with one run. The score was now 2-1 in favor of Travelers Rest.

That’s where things remained for the next two innings as neither team was able to score. That all changed in the sixth inning, however, when the Yellow Jackets jumped into the lead with six runs.

UCHS had the lead and did not relinquish it and prevented Traveler Rest from scoring again in both the sixth and seventh innings. As a result, the game ended in a 7-2 victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Statistics

Individual statistics for Tuesday’s game were:

Lineup

• Yellow Jacket T. Parks —4 AB’s

• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 3 AB’s, 1 H, 1 RBI

• Yellow Jacket P. Hunter — 3 AB’s, 1 R, 1 H

• Yellow Jacket P. Northern — 3 AB’s, 1 R, 2 H’s, 1 RBI, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket W. Jeter — 2 AB’s, 1 R

• Yellow Jacket A. McLaren — 3 AB’s, 1 R, 1 H

• Yellow Jacket C. Northern — 2 AB’s, 2 R’s, 1 H, 1 BB

• Yellow Jacket M. Purdie — 2 AB’s, 1 H, 2 RBI’s

• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 2 Small’s

• Yellow Jacket G. Hendrix — 1 AB

Pitching

• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 5.0 IP’s, 4 H’s, 2 R’s, 2 ER’s, 2 BB’s, 2 SO’s

• Yellow Jacket G. Hendrix — 2.0 IP’s, 1 BB

Mauldin

Where they had started off slow and then exploded into game-winning action late in Tuesday’s contest against Travelers Rest, things were just the exact opposite for the Yellow Jackets in Wednesday’s game against Mauldin.

The first four innings were scoreless for UCHS which finally got on the board with three runs in the fifth inning. Unfortunately, Mauldin had already scored one run in the second inning, then eight runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and, finally, one in the fifth. Neither team would score in the final two innings of the game which ended with Mauldin winning 13-3.

Statistics

Individual statistics for Wednesday’s game were:

Lineup

• Yellow Jacket T. Parks — 2 AB’s

• Yellow Jacket A. McLaren — 1 AB, 1 R, 1 H

• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 2 AB’s, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket Q. Worthy — 1 R, 1 BB

• Yellow Jacket P. Hunter — 2 AB, 1 R, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket P. Northern — 1 AB, 1 H, 3 RBI’s, 1 BB

• Yellow Jacket W. Jeter — 2 AB

• Yellow Jacket C. Davis — 1 AB

• Yellow Jacket C. Northern — 1 AB

• Yellow Jacket M. Melton — 2 AB, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 2 AB

• Yellow Jacket A. Strickland — 2 AB, 1 SO

Pitching

• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

• Yellow Jacket R. Wages — 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket M. Purdie — 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket P. Northern — 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

