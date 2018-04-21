Athletic Events in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Next Week’s Athletic Events in Union County (Monday, April 23-Friday April 27).

Monday, April 23

— UCHS Varsity Boys Golf vs. Chapman/Broome (Heddles) 4:20 p.m.

— UCHS JV Girls Soccer vs. Gaffney (Gaffney) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Gaffney (Gaffney) 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

— UCHS Varsity Boys Golf vs. Woodruff (Three Pines) 4:20 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball — 1st Round Playoffs — Opponent to be determined — Time, Opponent, and Location to be determined.

Wednesday, April 25

— UCHS Varsity Track (Region Meet) 4 p.m. (Eastside)

Thursday, April 26

— UCHS Varsity Boys Tennis — 1st Round Playoffs — Time, Opponent, and Location to be determined.

—UCHS Varsity Softball — 1st Round Playoffs (Timken) — Time and Opponent to be determined.

Friday, April 27

— UCHS Varsity Softball — 1st Round Playoff (Timken) — Time and Opponent to be determined.

For the week of Monday, April 23-Friday, April 27