UNION COUNTY — Next Week’s Athletic Events in Union County (Monday, April 23-Friday April 27).
Monday, April 23
— UCHS Varsity Boys Golf vs. Chapman/Broome (Heddles) 4:20 p.m.
— UCHS JV Girls Soccer vs. Gaffney (Gaffney) 5:30 p.m.
— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Gaffney (Gaffney) 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 24
— UCHS Varsity Boys Golf vs. Woodruff (Three Pines) 4:20 p.m.
— UCHS Varsity Baseball — 1st Round Playoffs — Opponent to be determined — Time, Opponent, and Location to be determined.
Wednesday, April 25
— UCHS Varsity Track (Region Meet) 4 p.m. (Eastside)
Thursday, April 26
— UCHS Varsity Boys Tennis — 1st Round Playoffs — Time, Opponent, and Location to be determined.
—UCHS Varsity Softball — 1st Round Playoffs (Timken) — Time and Opponent to be determined.
Friday, April 27
— UCHS Varsity Softball — 1st Round Playoff (Timken) — Time and Opponent to be determined.