Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Philippi Baptist Church is.
Read John 10:1-5
I have called you by name; you are mine.
— Isaiah 43:1 (CEB)
PRAYER: Lord Jesus Christ, give us your compassion to share the pain and joy of individuals in a crowded world of injustice until all our prayers are acts of love. Amen.
THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will pray for someone by name.
Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Philippi Baptist Church is.