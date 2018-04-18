Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Philippi Baptist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Philippi Baptist Church is.

Read John 10:1-5

I have called you by name; you are mine.

— Isaiah 43:1 (CEB)

PRAYER: Lord Jesus Christ, give us your compassion to share the pain and joy of individuals in a crowded world of injustice until all our prayers are acts of love. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Today I will pray for someone by name.