Yellow Jackets fall to Greer 4-1

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets Baseball Team fell behind early in Fridays’ game against Greer and could not catch-up and suffered a 4-1 loss.

The first inning saw Greer score two runs and then followed with two more in the second inning. Greer would not get on the board again, but it didn’t matter as it would maintain its lead for the five remaining innings to gain the win.

UCHS scored its only run in the third inning.

Statistics

Individual statistics for Friday’s game were:

Lineup

• Yellow Jacket T. Parks — 3 AB’s

• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 3 AB’s, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket P. Hunter — 3 AB’s, 2 H’s

• Yellow Jacket P. Northern — 3 AB’s

• Yellow Jacket C. Davis — 2 AB’s, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket W. Jeter — 1 AB, 1 H

• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 2 AB’s, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket A. Strickland — 3 AB’s, 3 SO’s

• Yellow Jacket P. Threadgill — 1 AB, 1 SO

• Yellow Jacket C. Northern — 1 BB

• Yellow Jacket T. Betenbaugh — 1 AB

• A. McLaren — 3 AB’s, 1 R, 1 H

Pitching

• Yellow Jacket M. Purdie — 5.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3BB, 3 SO

• Yellow Jacket R. Wages — 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB

