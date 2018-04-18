JEMS falls to Boiling Springs

Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team finished the season 8-4 following a 12-2 loss to Boiling Springs last Thursday. Photo courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team finished the season 8-4 following a 12-2 loss to Boiling Springs last Thursday.

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Lady Wildcats Softball Team ended the season with a loss to Boiling Springs.

In a statement released Monday, JEMS Athletic Director Jay Voiselle announced that the Lady Wildcats fell 12-2 to Boiling Springs in last Thursday’s game.

Thursday’s game was the last of the season and with their loss to Boiling Springs, Voiselle said the Lady Wildcats finished the season with a record of 8-4.

“This was a very special season for our girls,” Voiselle said. “We knew we had a good group coming in, but a lot of things had to line up for a good season like this to take place.”

Voiselle thanked the members of the team, their families, the team’s coaches, and the Jonesville community for their efforts and support this season.

“Many thanks to Coach John Young and family and Coach Debbie Esposito who volunteer their time and effort” Voiselle said. “It could not be done without them. Also, thanks to the unbelievably supportive parents and community of Jonesville.

“Last but not least, thanks to these girls for buying into what we wanted to accomplish, keeping good attitudes and learning what being a ‘team’ was about,” he said. “I am extremely blessed and thankful to be a very small part of this team.”

Lady Wildcats finish season 8-4