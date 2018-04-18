Week 1 of Dixie Youth Baseball

UNION COUNTY — There was plenty of baseball action last week as the teams in the leagues of Union County Dixie Youth took to the field for Week 1 of the season.

O’Zone League

(11/12 year olds)

• Monday

Crisp & Son Custom Screen Printing played Union NCO Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Crisp & Son 5, Union NCO Club 1.

Founders Federal Credit Union played Lions Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7:30 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 5, Lions 3.

• Tuesday

Union NCO Club played Crisp & Son Custom Screen Printing at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Union NCO Club 10, Crisp & Son 11.

Lions Club played Founders Federal Credit Union at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7:30 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 11, Lions 4.

Minor League

(9/10 year olds)

• Monday

The Union Rotary Club played Kingsmore Construction at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Rotary Club 3, Edwards Tax Service 14.

Kingsmore Construction played Founders Federal Credit Union at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 15, Kingsmore 2.

• Thursday

New Horizon Realty played Humphries Sheet Metal at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Humphries 16, New Horizon 4.

Founders Federal Credit Union played Kingsmore Construction at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 19, Kingsmore 0.

• Friday

Edwards Tax Service played Union Rotary Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Edwards 9, Rotary 2.

Humphries Sheet Metal played New Horizon Realty at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Humphries 11, New Horizon 2.

Machine Pitch

(7/8 year olds)

• Monday

Timken Company played La Fogata Mexican Restaurant at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was La Fogata 2, Timken Company 1.

State Farm — Ashley Turner played Founders Federal Credit Union at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 10, State Farm — Ashley Turner 3.

• Tuesday

D&S Land Surveying played Allstate — Frank Hart at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Allstate — Frank Hart 6, D&S 3.

Founders Federal Credit Union played State Farm — Ashley Turner at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 8, State Farm Ashley Turner 3.

•Thursday

Allstate — Frank Hart played D&S Land Surveying at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was D&D 8, Allstate — Frank Hart 5.

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant played Timken Company at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Timken Company 4, La Fogata 2.

Coach Pitch

(5/6 year olds)

• Tuesday

P&C Mechanical played Metal Crafters at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Metal Crafters 21, P&C 15.

Union Police Club played Founders Federal Credit Union at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 17, Union Police Club 15.

• Thursday

Metal Crafters played P&C Mechanical at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Metal Crafters 19, P&C Mechanical 18.

USC Union played El Poblano Mexican Restaurant at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was USC-Union 11, El Poblano 6.

• Friday

El Poblano Mexican Restaurant played Union Police Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was USC-Union 15, El Poblano 9.

Founders Federal Credit Union played Union Police Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 21, Union Police Club 17.

