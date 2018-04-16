Free FAFSA workshop April 23

UNION COUNTY — The deadline is fast approaching for those needing help in filing for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA application must be completed for students to be eligible for federal tuition assistance as well as most other types of scholarships and financial aid.

There will be a free workshop Monday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the SC Works building on Main Street. This workshop is to assist parents in correctly preparing the FAFSA form for submission. FAFSA is used by students who are currently enrolled in college as well as those who hope to attend college. It is imperative that graduating 2018 seniors have their FAFSA applications completed by Saturday, June 30, 2018.

Katherine Pendergrass, Union County Director of Workforce Development, has enlisted Mr. Bobby Holcomb, Financial Aid Officer, USC Union, to facilitate the workshop. Mrs. Pendergrass said “some parents may be a little nervous about filling out the FAFSA application, that’s why there is help available. Mr. Holcomb has been doing this for years and is such a pro at easing apprehension. He will guide parents through the whole process. One key piece of information required when filling out the application is the parents’ Tax Return. It’s not necessary they bring it on the 23rd, they just need to know it is required when completing the application.”

Another reason for completing the FAFSA application is the Union County Community Tuition Assistance Program. This program is available to any graduate of Union County High School, Union County Adult Education, Union Christian Day School, or an approved Union County Home School Program who is a Union County resident. The beauty of this assistance is it allows a student to enroll within 3 years of graduation or completion of their GED. It is available only for attending Spartanburg Community College Union (SCC Union) or the University of South Carolina Union (USC Union). The scholarship allows the student the opportunity to attend a local institution tuition-free.

Frank Hart, Union County Supervisor, and the Union County Council, recognized that “our young people are our greatest resource.”. Mr. Hart said “it is key that we assist our students in furthering their education. The Union County Community Tuition Assistance Program is an investment in our future which will be key to developing a workforce to drive economic growth in Union County.”

If you are interested in attending the free workshop (or learning more about the Union County Community Tuition Assistance Program, please contact Mrs. Pendergrass at kpendergrass@countyofunion.com, 864-680-0555 or Mr.Holcomb at reholcom@mailbox.sc.edu, 864-424-8024.

To help fill out forms for tuition assistance