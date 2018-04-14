Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Bethlehem United Methodist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Bethlehem United Methodist Church is.

Read Philippians 4:1-9

Bring up all of your requests to God in your prayers … Then the peace of God that exceeds all understandings will keep your hearts and minds safe in Christ Jesus.

— Philippians 4:6-7 (CEB)

PRAYER: Dear God of peace, we thank you for creating a beautiful world for us to enjoy. Help us to appreciate the people of this world and to do our part to bring them your peace. In Christ’s name we pray. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Instead of dwelling on my anger, I will pray.