Sherbert named Athletic Director

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District is pleased to announce that Scott Sherbert has been named Union County Schools District Athletic Director. Mr. Sherbert has been with the district since 1999 serving in various capacities including teacher, coach, and athletic director.

Mr. Sherbert will begin his new duties effective June 1, 2018 and will be assisting with the search for a new head football coach.

Superintendent Dr. William Roach stated Friday that “we are excited for Coach Sherbert to be leading out athletic program in Union County. Coach Sherbert is from Union County and understands many of the needs and concerns in our community. He will work with our current coaches and staff, along with our new head football coach, to continue to lead our athletic program back to the prominence that is expected here in Union.”

The district is seeking a new head football coach for UCHS to succeed Bradley Adams who is leaving to become head football coach at Woodruff High School.

Assistant Coach Bryan Robinson is currently serving as interim coach.

Scott Sherbert

Will assist with search for new head football coach