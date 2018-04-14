Trimming away some tree limbs

Charles Warner | The Union Times Personnel from Caldwell Landscaping & Clearing were busy Wednesday afternoon trimming tree limbs from around a light pole and power lines at the corner of North Herndon and Academy streets for the City of Union. Charles Warner | The Union Times Personnel from Caldwell Landscaping & Clearing were busy Wednesday afternoon trimming tree limbs from around a light pole and power lines at the corner of North Herndon and Academy streets for the City of Union.

Cone Mill Retirees

The Cone Mill Retirees will meet Saturday, April 14 at 9 a.m. at Midway BBQ in Buffalo.

KidsFest

Union County KidsFest 2018 will be held Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Foster Park.

Hosted by Union County First Steps, KidsFest 2018 will feature food, games, and door prizes.

Also, all 0-4K child care providers who attend will be eligible to win a raffle.

The following organizations will be participating in the event:

• Union County First Steps

• Union County Carnegie Library

• Union County Parks & Recreation

• DSS

• Union County Arts Council

• YMCA

• SC Youth Advocate Program

• Miracle League of Union County

• South Carolina Legal Services

• SAFE Homes

• Rose Hill Plantation

• Union Public Safety Department

KidsFest 2018 is being sponsored by Union County First Steps, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Parks & Recreation, and DSS.

For more information about KidsFest call Union County First Steps at 864-429-1748, Ext. 722.

Free Giveaway

Life Changing Ministry, 501 Hart Street, Union, will have a Free Giveaway of household goods including pots and pans; men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; pocketbooks and shoes Saturday, April 14, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The giveaway will be in the lower level of the church. Parking is available on the top level of the church property and the bottom level. Entry is through the lower level to where the giveaway items will be.

Pastor Appreciation

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will hold Pastor Appreciation for Rev. Johnny Johnson on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Orlando Allen of New Horizon Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend.

Woodmen Of The World

The Woodmen Of The World will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at Woodmen Park.

Spring Revival

Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will hold Spring Revival Sunday, April 15 through Wednesday, April 18.

The Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday services will be 7 p.m.

Rev. Chris Todd will be the speaker.

There will be special singing Sunday morning and night and on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

3 deemed will perform Sunday morning.

Russell Hinson will perform Sunday night.

Rodney “Bubba” Inman will perform Monday.

The Childers Family will perform Tuesday.

Rodney “Bubba” Inman will perform Wednesday.

Good Neighbors Garden Club

The Good Neighbors Garden Club will meet Thursday, April 19 at 1 p.m. at Andy’s in Buffalo.

Financial Workshop

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold a Financial Workshop entitled “Navigating Your Finances God’s Way” on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Benson’s Event Center (former Benson’s Jewelry location) in the Old Walmart Plaza.

Fred Gibbs will be the speaker.

RSVP by April 18 via email at infowyattscbc@gmail.com or call Adrian Savage at 864-427-2555.

Ottaray Community Reunion

The Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gathering Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Men’s Day Program

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, 153 Wyatt’s Chapel Church Road, Buffalo will hold a “Building Better Lives Men’s Day” program during morning services on Sunday, April 22 at 10:20 a.m.

Dinners For Sale

Monarch Baptist Church will have Dinners For Sale Sunday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The dinners will include meat, three vegetables, bread, dessert, and drink.

Rev. Sumter M. Franklin, Pastor.

117th Anniversary

Bethel AME Church, 217 Hamlet Street, Union, will be celebrating its 117th Anniversary on Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Spring Revival

James Chapel Baptist Church, 527 Pinckney Street, Carlisle, will hold 2018 Spring Revival.

Rev. Dr. James Mason, New Emanuel Baptist Church, 2392 Pea Ridge Highway, will be the guest speaker.

The public is welcome.

Bartholomew E. Green, Pastor.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting will be held Monday, April 23, 6 p.m., 113 Horseshoe Circle, Union, SC. The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

National Blue Sunday Day Of Prayer

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and in honor of this Corinth Baptist Church will recognize National Blue Sunday Day of Prayer on Sunday, April 29 during morning worship service at 10 a.m.

Corinth Baptist Church is located at 302 North Herndon Street, Union.

The public is invited to attend.

Mrs. Angela Talley Robinson, Coordinator.

Rev. J. A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Youth Revival

The McBeth Baptist Church Youth Ministry cordially invites you to their one day Youth Revival, Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is: God’s Plan.

Min. Mark Eison of Foster Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Beekeepers Meeting And Tour

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, May 1 at the Jackson Farm at 400 Foster Street in Union at 6 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the tour of the farm will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

CCA Accepting Applications

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. It includse services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. It also assists families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The following items are required in order to apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.”

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Registration is now under way for the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp which will be be held Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. The camp, which is for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Children enrolled in the program will enjoy a variety of athletic, educational, and character development activities including swimming in the YMCA swimming pool, a weekly field trip, and STEM activities at the Union County Carnegie Library. A certified teacher will be on the staff to work with the children a couple of hours a week to help them maintain the academic level they achieved in school. The Summer Day Camp will also be participating the Summer Reading Program provided through the Carnegie Library.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. The camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. When children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips. Children registered before May 1 will receive a free summer bag.

Those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

April At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, April 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing).

Please call Amber to register.

UCAC would like to thank the City of Union for their continued support!

2018 Elementary School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Thursday, April 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be creating mosaic stepping stones! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter.

$10 for each additional guest.

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

