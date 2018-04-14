UCHS falls to Greer, Mauldin

UNION COUNTY — A game that saw them behind in one inning then tied in the next then behind in the one after that and then taking the lead in another before losing it again in the final inning saw the Union County High School Yellow Jackets fall 7-6 to Greer.
Tuesday’s game began with neither team scoring the first inning then Greer took the lead in the second with two runs making it 2-0.
In the third inning, however, UCHS got on the board with three runs but Greer tied it up with another run leaving the score at 3-3.
The fourth inning saw Greer regain the lead with another run leaving the score at 4-3.
The Yellow Jackets came back in the fifth inning to take the lead with three runs, but while Greer also scored a run UCHS remained on top 6-5.
The sixth inning was scoreless and UCHS retained the lead going into the seventh inning, but could not hang on as Greer scored two more runs to gain a 7-6 win.
Statistics
Individual statistics for Tuesday’s game were:
Lineup
• Yellow Jacket T. Parks — 4 AB’s, 1 SO
• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 4 AB’s, 2 R’s, 3 H’s,
• Yellow Jacket P. Hunter — 4 AB’s, 2 R’s, 2 H’s, 2 RBI’s
• Yellow Jacket P. Northern — 3 AB’s, 1 R’s
• Yellow Jacket A. McLaren — 4 B’s, 1 H, 1 RBI
• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 2 AB’s, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 BB
• Yellow Jacket A. Strickland — 3 AB’s, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SO
• Yellow Jacket M. Melton — 3 AB’s
• Yellow Jacket M. Purdie — 1 AB
• Yellow Jacket R. Wages — 1 BB
• Yellow Jacket G. Hendrix — 1 AB
Pitching
• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 2.2 IP, 3 H’s, 3 R’s, 7 BB’s
• Yellow Jacket R. Wages — 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R’s, 4 BB’s, 1 SO
• Yellow Jacket G. Hendrix — 2.1 IP, 3 H’s, 2 R’s, 2 ER’s, 2 BB’s, 2 SO’
• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 2 BB’s
Mauldin
While Tuesday’s game with Greer was a tight one, Thursday’s game with Mauldin was anything but with the Yellow Jackets falling 8-2.
The first two innings were scoreless, but that changed dramatically in the third inning when Mauldin scored 5 runs to take a lead they never relinquished for the remainder of the game.
UCHS got on the board with a run in the fourth inning but would not score again until the sixth inning when the Yellow Jackets scored their second and last run of the evening.
Mauldin did not score another run until the sixth inning as well, but then proceeded to pad their lead with three more runs to leave the score at 8-2 where it remained through the end of the game.
Statistics
Individual statistics for Thursday’s game were:
Lineup
• Yellow Jacket T. Parks — 2 AB’s, 1 SO
• Yellow Jacket A. McLaren — 1 AB, 1 SO
• Yellow T. Kershaw — 2 AB’s, 1 R, 1 BB
• Yellow P. Hunter — 3 AB’s, 1 R, 2 H’s
• Yellow P. Northern — 3 AB’s, 2 H, 1 RBI
• Yellow Jacket W. Jeter — 3 AB’s, 1 H, 1 RBI
• Yellow Jacket W. Melton — 1 AB, 1BB
• Yellow Jacket T. Betenbaugh — 1 AB
• Yellow Jacket C. Davis — 2 AB
• Yellow Jacket C. Northern — 1 AB
• Yellow Jacket T. Hill — 2 AB, 1 SO
• Yellow Jacket K. Small — 1 AB
• Yellow Jacket P. Threadgill — 3 AB
Pitching
• Yellow Jacket T. Kershaw — 3.0 IP, 3 H’s, 5 R’s, 5 ER’s, 6 BB’s, 2 SO’s
• Yellow Jacket M. Purdie — 2.0 IP, 2 H’s, 1 BB, 1 SO
• Yellow Jacket P. Northern — 2.0 IP, 3 H’s, 3 R’s, 2 ER’s, 2 BB’s, 1 SO
For more about the Union County High School Yellow Jackets Baseball Team see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.