Teens honored as ‘Good Citizens’

Photo courtesy of Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR Union County High School student Abigail McCullough Valentine (center) is a “2018 DAR Good Citizen.” Valentine was one of two DAR Good Citizens honored by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at its February meeting. She is pictured here with her mother Brooke (left) and her father Brad (right). Photo courtesy of Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR Union County High School student Abigail McCullough Valentine (center) is a “2018 DAR Good Citizen.” Valentine was one of two DAR Good Citizens honored by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at its February meeting. She is pictured here with her mother Brooke (left) and her father Brad (right). Photo courtesy of Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR Union Christian Day School student Zachary Lawrence Smith (center) is a “2018 DAR Good Citizen.” Smith was one of two DAR Good Citizens honored by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at its February meeting. He is pictured her with his mother Keisha (right) and teacher/guidance counselor Laura Leigh Todd (left). Photo courtesy of Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR Union Christian Day School student Zachary Lawrence Smith (center) is a “2018 DAR Good Citizen.” Smith was one of two DAR Good Citizens honored by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at its February meeting. He is pictured her with his mother Keisha (right) and teacher/guidance counselor Laura Leigh Todd (left).

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Tuesday, February 6 at 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church to honor the 2018 DAR Good Citizens.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Mrs. Kathleen Read. The group prayed The Lord’s Prayer, recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States, the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

Mrs. Margaret McCarley, a member of the Good Citizens Committee, introduced the Good Citizens and their guests. Abigail McCullough Valentine, the Good Citizen representing Union County High School, daughter of Brooke and Brad Valentine, brought her parents with her. Zachary Lawrence Smith, son of Keisha and James Smith, had his mother and teacher/guidance counselor, Laura Leigh Todd, as his guests. He is a student at Union Christian Day School.

Zachary read the essay he had written answering the question “How has America advanced the cause of freedom in the rest of the world?” entitled “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”

Our Good Citizens, Abbie and Zach, were selected by faculty members of their schools. Qualifications for the award include integrity, leadership, scholarship, patriotism and service. Abbie and Zach were each presented a DAR Good Citizen pin and a certificate.

The April meeting of the Fair Forest Chapter of NSDAR was held Tuesday, April 3, and the May meeting will be May 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church.

By the Fair Forest Chapter NSDAR