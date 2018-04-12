Using sidewalks as canvases

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will hold its 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m. The event was originally scheduled for this past Saturday but had to be rescheduled because of rain. Chalk Walk gives artists the opportunity to express themselves using the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas and sidewalk chalk supplied by the UCAC as their medium. The event is being sponsored by the City of Union. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will hold its 2018 Chalk Walk on Saturday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m. The event was originally scheduled for this past Saturday but had to be rescheduled because of rain. Chalk Walk gives artists the opportunity to express themselves using the sidewalk on Main Street in downtown Union as their canvas and sidewalk chalk supplied by the UCAC as their medium. The event is being sponsored by the City of Union.

UNION — Rain prevented them from doing so this past Saturday but artists both amateur and professional will get another chance to beautify the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union on April 28 with the Union County Arts Council’s (UCAC) 2018 Chalk Walk.

Originally scheduled for last Saturday, the Chalk Walk had to be postponed because of the weather. It will now be held Saturday, April 28 from 9-11 a.m. and is open to all artists who wish to express themselves with chalk using the sidewalks of Main Street as their canvas.

A flyer advertising the event states that “art is theme and chalk is the medium” of Chalk Walk and invites all those with an interest in art, both beginners and professionals, to participate including children, teenagers and adults as well as Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, church groups, and community organizations. Those participating will have 90 minutes to complete their artwork using a section of the sidewalk and chalk provided by the UCAC which is sponsoring the event in cooperation with the City of Union.

A registration fee of $5 will be charged to UCAC members and a $10 fee for non-members. Groups interested in participating are asked to call about group pricing.

The UCAC will provide the same amount of supplies to each participant. Participants may bring sketches, stencils, brushes, and other art supplies, but no outside chalk will be allowed.

For more information and/or to register call UCAC Director Amber Ivey at 864-429-2817.

UCAC to hold 2018 Chalk Walk on April 28

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

