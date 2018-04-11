Prayer for Wednesday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Gilead Baptist Church is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what Gilead Baptist Church is.

Read Psalm 16:1-11

Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.

— 1 Peter 3:15 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, you alone are our greatest joy. Thank you for giving us new life in Jesus Christ. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: My joy in the Lord impacts the people around me.