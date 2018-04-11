Day of honor and recognition

Photo by Kelly Small The teams of Union County Dixie Youth assemble on one of the baseball fields at the Timken Sports Complex Sunday afternoon for Opening Day of the Dixie Youth Baseball Season. The Dixie Youth Baseball Season runs through the end of May. Photo by Kelly Small The teams of Union County Dixie Youth assemble on one of the baseball fields at the Timken Sports Complex Sunday afternoon for Opening Day of the Dixie Youth Baseball Season. The Dixie Youth Baseball Season runs through the end of May. Photo by Kelly Small Opening Day for Dixie Youth Baseball was held Sunday afternoon at Timken Sports Complex. In addition to kicking off the Dixie Youth Baseball Season, the event also recognized the past championship teams. The local Dixie Youth program produced State Championship teams in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1996, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The 2007 team also won the World Series. Pictured here are the coaches and players who won State Championship and World Series in 2007. Photo by Kelly Small Opening Day for Dixie Youth Baseball was held Sunday afternoon at Timken Sports Complex. In addition to kicking off the Dixie Youth Baseball Season, the event also recognized the past championship teams. The local Dixie Youth program produced State Championship teams in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1996, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The 2007 team also won the World Series. Pictured here are the coaches and players who won State Championship and World Series in 2007. Photo by Kelly Small Opening Day for Dixie Youth Baseball was held Sunday afternoon at Timken Sports Complex. In addition to kicking off the Dixie Youth Baseball Season, the event also recognized the past championship teams. The local Dixie Youth program produced State Championship teams in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1996, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The 2007 team also won the World Series. Pictured here are the coaches of the championship teams. Photo by Kelly Small Opening Day for Dixie Youth Baseball was held Sunday afternoon at Timken Sports Complex. In addition to kicking off the Dixie Youth Baseball Season, the event also recognized the past championship teams. The local Dixie Youth program produced State Championship teams in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1996, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The 2007 team also won the World Series. Pictured here are the coaches of the championship teams. Photo by Kelly Small Opening Day for Dixie Youth Baseball was held Sunday afternoon at Timken Sports Complex. In addition to kicking off the Dixie Youth Baseball Season, the event also recognized the past championship teams. The local Dixie Youth program produced State Championship teams in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1996, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The 2007 team also won the World Series. Pictured here are the 2015 Dixie Youth Machine Pitch State Champions. Photo by Kelly Small Opening Day for Dixie Youth Baseball was held Sunday afternoon at Timken Sports Complex. In addition to kicking off the Dixie Youth Baseball Season, the event also recognized the past championship teams. The local Dixie Youth program produced State Championship teams in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1996, 1999, 2007, 2015, and 2017. The 2007 team also won the World Series. Pictured here are the 2015 Dixie Youth Machine Pitch State Champions.

UNION COUNTY — For Union County Dixie Youth this past Sunday was not only a day to kick off the new baseball season but to recognize the championship teams of the past and to bestow a very special honor on some former players.

First Games

As in years past, all the teams of the Minors, Machine Pitch, Coach Pitch, O’Zone, and Tee Ball leagues assembled on the field at the Timken Sports Complex Sunday afternoon for a ceremony to kick-off the new baseball season. The 2017-2018 season got under way in earnest on Monday with the first games of the season:

• Tee Ball League

RF Solutions played Sonoco Plastics at the South Hills Complex. No scores are kept for Tee Ball.

• Machine Pitch League

(7/8 year olds)

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant played Timken Company at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was La Fogata 2, Timken 1.

Founders Federal Credit Union played Ashley Turner Agency at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 10, Ashley Turner 3.

• Minor League

(9/10 year olds)

Edwards Tax Service played Union Rotary Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Edwards 14, Rotary 3.

Founders Federal Credit Union played Kingsmore Construction at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 15, Kingsmore 2.

• O’Zone League

(11/12 year olds)

Crisp & Son Custom Screen Printing played Union NCO Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 5:30 p.m. game. The final score was Crisp & Son 5, Union NCO Club 1.

Founders Federal Credit Union played Lions Club at the Timken Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. game. The final score was Founders 5, Lions 3.

Champions Honored

In addition to kicking off the season, Sunday’s ceremony was also about honoring the eight championship teams of the past.

During the ceremony, Dixie Youth Baseball President Tommy Ford called on the coaches and players of those teams to assemble on the field to be honored for their achievements. The teams honored included the:

• 1982 Dixie Youth State Champions

• 1984 Dixie Boys State Champions

• 1985 Dixie Boys State Champions

• 1996 Dixie Boys State Champions

• 1999 Dixie Pre-Majors State Champions

• 2007 Dixie Boys State Champions and World Series Champions

• 2015 Dixie 7 & 8 Machine Pitch State Champions

• 2017 Dixie Boys State Champions

Hall Of Fame Inductees

Opening Day also saw a number of very special former Dixie Youth athletes honored with induction into the Union County Dixie Youth Baseball Hall of Fame which honors outstanding members of past Dixie Youth teams. Inductions are held each year on Opening Day and this year the following six former players were inducted:

• Bill Wingo III

• Mike Anthony

• Tommy Simmons

• Mike “Brokearm” Cohen

• Mike Cheek

• Gene Crisp

All this year’s inductees were present to receive their plaques recognizing their induction into the Hall of Fame except for Crisp whose son David accepted it on behalf of his late father.

Upcoming Games

The following Dixie Youth games are scheduled for the remainder of this week.

• Minor League

The following Minor League teams will play this week at the Timken Sports Complex.

Thursday, April 12 — Field 3 — New Horizon Realty vs. Humphries at 5:30 p.m. and Founders vs. Kingsmore Construction at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 13 — Field 3 — Edwards Tax vs. Rotary Club at 5:30 p.m. and Humphries vs. New Horizon Realty at 7 p.m.

• Machine Pitch League

The following Machine Pitch team will play this week at the Timken Sports Complex.

Thursday, April 12 — Field 1 — Allstate Insurance vs. D&S Land Surveying at 5:30 p.m. and La Fogata vs. Timken Company at 7 p.m.

• Coach Pitch League

The following Coach Pitch teams will play this week at the Timken Sports Complex.

Thursday, April 12 — Field 4 — Metal Crafters vs. P&C Mechanical at 5:30 p.m. and USC-Union vs. El Poblano at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 13 — Field 1 — El Poblano vs. USC-Union at 5:30 p.m. and Founders vs. Union Police Club at 7 p.m.

• Tee Ball League

The following Tee Ball League team will play this week at the South Hill Tee Ball Field.

Thursday, April 12 — Buffalo Pawn Shop vs. DeHart’s Auto Parts at 6 p.m.

For more about Dixie Youth Baseball action see upcoming editions of The Union Times and our website (www.uniondailytimes.com) and our Facebook.

Dixie Youth holds opening day ceremony

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

