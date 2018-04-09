Six reading corners installed

Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is one of six reading corners placed in local businesses, medical facilities, and other agencies by the Union County Literacy Council. The reading corners provide free books for children ages birth-4. This reading corner is at the DSS office. Posing for a picture with the reading corner are Union County First Steps Director Laura Ward, Union County DSS Director Elizabeth Tisdale, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, and Save the Children Community Outreach Coordinator Annie Walters. Photo courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library This is one of six reading corners placed in local businesses, medical facilities, and other agencies by the Union County Literacy Council. The reading corners provide free books for children ages birth-4. This reading corner is at the DSS office. Posing for a picture with the reading corner are Union County First Steps Director Laura Ward, Union County DSS Director Elizabeth Tisdale, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine, and Save the Children Community Outreach Coordinator Annie Walters.

UNION COUNTY — It’s never too early to start reading to a child, helping them learn to read and instilling in them a love of reading and that’s why the Union County Literacy Council is placing “reading corners” throughout the county.

In a statement released this week, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine announced that the Literacy Council has “installed the first set of six reading corners in Union County, featuring free books for children ages birth-4.” Drinkwine said the reading corners are being funded by Save the Children and a matching grant from the Union County Health Care Foundation. She said the six reading corners have been installed at the following locations:

• Union County DSS

• Union County YMCA

• Elle Bell Cafe’

• SCWorks

• MGC Pediatrics

• Union County Mental Health

Drinkwine said that plans are for at least six more reading corners to be placed throughout Union County in other facilities over the next couple of months.

The reading corners are a great resource and parents with children in that age group should take advantage of it to make books and the reading of books a part of their children’s lives from the very beginning. It is said that we do more learning in the first few years of our lives than we do in the rest of it and that’s why it is so important that parents introduce their children to books at the beginning of those years and maximize the learning that occurs during that time. The reading corners established by the Union County Literacy Council and the books provided through those reading corners can help parents do this, so take advantage of those reading corners and those books and read to your children and help them learn to read and set them on the path to success in school and in life.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

