Students perform for Music Club

UNION — The Union Music Club met on March 13 at Buffalo Baptist Church. Three piano teachers from Union presented 12 piano students in a program of music that the students also later performed for the Star Celebration at Converse College in Spartanburg at the end of March. The three piano teachers presenting students at the program are Barbara Ramsey, Suzy Smith, and Carolyn Turner. Parents, family members and friends of the piano students joined the Music Club members for the program.

Three students of Barbara Ramsey performed for the audience. Hayleigh Murphy played “Softly Whisper” by Kevin Costley on the piano. “Arabesque” by Friedrich Burgmuller was performed by Logan Betenbaugh. Emily Anthony played “Chaplin’s Cane” by Phill Hamm on the piano.

Suzy Smith’s students performed these musical selections. Carson Jolly presented “Woof Woof Waltz” by Elizabeth Gutierrez and “Indian Scouts” by Jane Bastien. Thomazia Littlejohn presented “Redeemed” composed by William J. Kirkpatrick and “Piper’s Dance by Carolyn Miller. “Rain Ripples” by Karen Ann Krieger and “Spirit of the Living God” composed by Daniel Iverson were performed by Katie Wagner. Carmen Sliwa presented “Wonderful Words of Life” by Philip P. Bliss and “Starlight Serenade” by Gayle Kowalchyk.

Carolyn Turner presented five students playing piano selections. Emma Knox played “Jesus Loves Me” by William Bradbury and the traditional tune entitled “When the Saints Go Marching In.” “Part of Your World” by Alan Menken was performed by Lillian Turner. Madalyn Tyler played “Captain Hook’s Party” by Nancy and Randall Faber and the song entitled “Bagpipes.” “Prelude in classic Style” by Gordon Young was performed by Andrew Benson. Amy Reith concluded the program with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s piece entitled “Humoreske, Op. 10, No. 5.”

The Music Club recognizes both the teachers and students for their hard work, practice and preparation of the piano selections. This group of talented piano students are rapidly improving their skills and musicianship.

The next club meeting will be on April 10 at the Union County Museum.

