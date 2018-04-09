Miss USC Union Mary Scarborough

Photo courtesy of of Jill Scarborough Mary Scarborough is Miss USC Union 2018. She was crowned during the Miss USC Union Pageant held March 10. Photo courtesy of of Jill Scarborough Mary Scarborough is Miss USC Union 2018. She was crowned during the Miss USC Union Pageant held March 10.

UNION — “Celebrating the Red, White & Blue” was the theme for the Miss USC Union 2018 pageant on March 10 in the USC Union Main Building Auditorium. The eight contestants began the evening with their introductions immediately following the singing of the National Anthem performed by Alana Wright, a former Miss USC Union.

The pageant included casual wear and an onstage question, talent, and evening gown competition. The contestants participated in individual interviews earlier in the day with the judges.

The judges for the evening were Lauren Lytle McClure, Patrice Abrams Fentiman, Abby-Lynn Brunson and Michael Moton. Bill Moore and Dr. Christine Sixta-Rinehart were the emcees during the pageant. The outgoing Miss USC Union 2017 queen, Kailen Wicker, dazzled the audience with a vocal performance, Gravity.

The evening concluded with the eight contestants: Ivanna Bell, Lindsey Jarvis, Caroline England, Whitney Duncan, Mary Scarborough, Daytona Caldwell, Delaney Wood and A.J. Eison on stage in their evening gowns. Dr. John Catalano, USC Union Acting Dean, Brad Greer, Enrollment Manager, and Kailen Wicker, Miss USC Union 2017 presented the awards. Caroline England was selected as Miss Congeniality, A.J. Eison was Miss Photogenic and Marcy Scarborough received the Highest Interview Award. Caroline England was 2nd runner-up, Daytona Caldwell was 1st runner-up and Mary Scarborough was selected Miss USC Union 2018.

Proceeds from the Miss USC Union pageant go towards the Upstate Alzheimer’s Association, which includes Union, Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties. Aundi Hunter, Upstate Development Director, spoke briefly how Union County residents and their families could receive assistance if a family member was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The pageant was taped and will be aired on the Union Connection Channel. If you would like to purchase a DVD for $10, contact Melissa Youngblood at 429-1702.

Crowned at Miss USC Union Pageant March 10