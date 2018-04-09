CCA center taking applications

Image courtesy of Carolina Community Actions, Inc. Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for infants and toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year. The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center at 514 Alman Street, Jonesville. Image courtesy of Carolina Community Actions, Inc. Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for infants and toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year. The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center at 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

UNION COUNTY — Two programs that provide a wide range of services for children ages birth-3 and 3-4 and their families is now accepting applications for 2018-2019.

In a statement released this week, CCA Social Services Coordinator Terry Williams announced that “Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2018-2019 program year.”

Williams stated that “Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into kindergarten. We include services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. We also assist families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for the children with special needs.”

The press release states that “Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part 3 (Baby Net) automatically qualify.”

It also states that “Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.”

To apply to enroll a child in Head Start or Early Head Start, the press release states the following items are required:

• Legal birth certificate/documented proof of age

• Certificate of immunization

• Up to date physical

• Proof of income for the 2017 calendar year.

It also states that families “must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.”

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in Union County is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street, Jonesville.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-674-6014.

