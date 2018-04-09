Community Clean-Up on the Mill Hill

Image courtesy of Union County The Union County Community Clean-Up campaign will next be held in the Union Mill Hill Community this coming Tuesday (April 10) and Wednesday (April 11). Image courtesy of Union County The Union County Community Clean-Up campaign will next be held in the Union Mill Hill Community this coming Tuesday (April 10) and Wednesday (April 11).

UNION — The Community Clean-Up Campaign is coming to the Union Mill Hill Community next week and and the public is invited to come out and take part in cleaning up the community.

The Community Clean-Up campaign is sponsored by the Union County Code Enforcement & Litter Control Department and is designed to clean up the communities of Union County. The campaign moves from community to community with county personnel and volunteers from within and without those communities working together to clean them up.

The next community clean-up will be in the Union Mill Hill Community this coming Tuesday (April 10) and Wednesday (April 11) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The central location for the clean-up effort will be the Union County Recreation Department at 111 Thomas Street. Volunteers are needed and will be provided with safety vests, gloves, garbage bags, and refreshments. There will also be a dumpster placed on-site.

In addition to picking up trash along the roads and clearing away undergrowth, the community clean-up will also involve collecting junk items placed out by residents of the Union Mill Hill Community. A flier advertising the campaign asks residents that “if you have junk items to be discarded, please place them on the curb in front of your property. Then leave us a message with your name, location, and phone number by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, for pick up Wednesday, April 11.”

The following streets will be included in the Mill Hill Clean-Up:

• Keenan Avenue

• Herndon Street

• Academy Street

• North Enterprise Street

• Oak Street

• Mill Avenue

• North Boyce Street

• Lybrand Street

• Erwin Avenue

• Thomas Street

• Pond Street

• Green Street

• Hicks Street

• Lawson Avenue

• Spring Street

• Fike Avenue

• Morris Circle

• Wayside Drive

• 3rd Avenue

• Blassingame Street

• Dove Lane

• Smith Street

• O’Shields Street

• Long Twelve Street

• Poole Court

• Mills Lane

• Salvage Lane

• Arch Lane

• Ravenscroft Street

• South Street

• Nance Street

• North Evans Street

• Well Street

• Buffalo Street

• Simmons Street

• West Main Street from 210 to 908

For more information about the Union Mill Hill Community Clean-Up contact Union County Code Enforcement officers Allyson Wentz, David Kitchens, and Greg Weaver at 864-466-4705.

The public is also invited to visit the Community Clean-Up Facebook page “to see the improvements already made, and to see examples of Code Violations at https/www.facebook.com/Let’s-make-Union, SC-Beautiful.”

