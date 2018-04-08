Four council members graduate

Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Union City Councilman Tommy Anthony (right) has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. He is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Union City Councilman Tommy Anthony (right) has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. He is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Union City Councilmember Sonja Craig (right) has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. She is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Union City Councilmember Sonja Craig (right) has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. She is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Union City Councilmember Vicki Morgan (right) has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. She is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Union City Councilmember Vicki Morgan (right) has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. She is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Jonesville Town Councilman Preston Bennett has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. He is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Association of South Carolina Jonesville Town Councilman Preston Bennett has graduated from the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. He is shown here being congratulated by Mayor Elise Partin, President of the Municipal Association.

UNION & JONESVILLE — Three members of Union City Council and one member of the Jonesville Town Council have graduated from programs offered municipal elected officials by the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC).

In statements released this week, the MASC announced that Union City Councilman Tommy Anthony had graduated from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government while Union City Councilmembers Sonja Craig and Vicki Morgan and Jonesville Town Councilmember Preston Bennett had graduated from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

The press release announcing Anthony’s graduation states that the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government was established by the MASC in 2014 to provide elected officials with continuing education through classroom instruction and interaction with experienced peers.

“The Advanced Institute gives mayors and councilmembers an opportunity to explore topics of interest to cities and towns in greater depth,” MASC Executive Director Wayne George said.

The press release states that officials participate in at least four of six courses to graduate from the Advanced Institute. Topics include public safety, budgeting, utilities, advocacy, economic development and governance.

The Advanced Institute draws its faculty from South Carolina and across the country including recognized local government leaders, state officials, and college and university faculty.

The press releases announcing the graduations of Craig, Morgan, and Bennett states that the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government was established by the MASC in 1986 to give municipal officials a strong foundation in the operation of local government. Participants learn about the role of elected officials and administrative staff and the relationships municipal officials have with other local governments, the state and federal government. The Institute includes two daylong sessions and three evening sessions.

“For more than 30 years, the Association has encouraged local elected officials to participate in the Institute, whether they are newly elected or have served for a while,” George said. “This Institute gives elected leaders with diverse personal and professional backgrounds an understanding and overview of the details of running a local government.”

Officials participate in more than 25 hours of classroom work in order to graduate from the Institute. Highlights of topics covered during the sessions include the Freedom of Information Act, ethics and accountability, budgeting, planning and zoning, human resources and economic development.

The Institute draws its faculty from recognized local government leaders in South Carolina and other states, state officials, faculty and staff of the state’s colleges and universities, and other guest lecturers.

In 2013, the Association began offering credited, on-demand course as part of the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government.

The press release states that Anthony, Craig, Morgan, and Bennett and the other graduates received their certificates during the MASC’s Hometown Legislative Action Day.

