What does it mean to be a conquerer? What things in this life would you like to be able to overcome, or defeat? As Paul was writing about persecution, false charges, and condemnation, he said in Romans 8:37 that “In all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.” That’s great news, right? But for us to conquer, means that we must be involved in the process. Let’s take a look at the definition of the word conquer.

Merriam Webster says, “To gain or acquire by force of arms: to overcome by force” and, “To gain mastery over or win by overcoming obstacles or opposition.” This let’s us know that action needs to take place. One can not simply sit and hope, and expect victory to find them. We must claim it.

In understanding what a conqueror does, one must realize there needs to be something to conquer. We like the idea of strength, power, and the ability to overcome things, but what about how we feel in the face of adversity. If someone conquered territory, that means there was a resistance, and fighting would take place, which meant loss of soldiers, injury, time, and being separated from there family and loved ones. However, when victory came and the land was claimed — How sweet it would be.

Let’s look at this in regard to our spiritual life, how often do we feel that God has left us, or forgotten about us when we go through difficult times? It’s not that He’s abandoned us, He’s allowing us to use all the tools that He has equipped us with through Jesus Christ. We are more than conquerors, which doesn’t simply mean a victory… but even more than that! We can overcome, and during the process God can use us to impact the lives of others as we walk in faith.

Let me encourage you today, whatever you’re facing, or whatever struggle has weighed you down, please hold on. He is faithful, and in this same chapter of Romans 8, verse 38-39 tells us “that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, 39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” So don’t allow the enemy to make you think that God is unaware of your situation. He’s right there, He loves you, and He desires victory for you! You need only to trust what He has said, and obey.

I pray, “Lord, forgive my doubt. Strengthen me to continue my fight against the struggles and obstacles of this world. Help me to do my part as Your word instructs, that I may stand firm, even in the face of opposition. You are faithful and will never leave me, nor forsake me. Let me remember the One I serve, and as I take on this day, let victory be mine! In Jesus’ name, amen.”

