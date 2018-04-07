Prayer for Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what The Potter's House is. Charles Warner | The Union Times In Isaiah 56:7, God says “mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people” and that’s just what The Potter's House is.

Read Exodus 17:8-16

When Moses’ hands grew tired … Aaron and Hur held his hands up — one on one side, one on the other — so that his hands remained steady till sunset.

— Exodus 17:12 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us be vessels of your strength as we extend our hands in support of one another. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God gives hands to meet others’ needs.