Honoring the last charter member

Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club The Union Civitan Club recently honored Glenn Caldwell (left) who helped charter the club in 1957. Caldwell is the last surviving charter member of the club. Current club President Tommy Sinclair (right) presented Caldwell with a plaque and a certificate for a job well done. Also present to honor Caldwell were Patsy (Civitan International-SC District Area 8 Director) and Gary Finley (Civitan International Governor Elect for SC) from the Spartanburg Civitan Club. The Union Civitan Club was chartered from the Spartanburg Civitan Club. Photo courtesy of the Union Civitan Club Glenn Caldwell (seated) is the last surviving charter member of the Union Civitan Club, having helped charter the club in 1957. He was recently honored by the club he help found during a club meeting at the Inn at Merridun. On hand to honor Caldwell were Tina Cordell, Barbara Rippy and Tommy Sinclair, Patsy and Gary Finley, Glenn Hibbard, Modest Keenan, Donna McMurray, Sharon Jackson, William Earl Sprouse, Henry Sparrow, Kenny O'Shields, Penny Adamo and Nikki Pyles. Patsy and Gary Finley are members of the Spartanburg Civitan Club from which the Union club was chartered in 1957.

Community Shred Day

Broad River Electric is hosting a Community Shred Day today (Saturday) at its office at 811 Hamrick Street in Gaffney. This free public service will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. that day. In addition to the shredding of personal documents, area residents can also safely dispose of outdated or unneeded prescription drugs and medicines.

Shred-it, the provider of Broad River Electric’s shredding services, will be in front of the cooperative’s office building with a mobile unit that uses crosscut technology to turn sensitive paperwork such as tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and anything else that has personal or financial information on it into confetti-sized pieces. Only paper will be accepted.

Also present at the event will be representatives from the Cherokee County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to accept unused and expired prescription drugs for proper disposal.

The community is also invited to participate in a fan drive for Cherokee County Meals on Wheels (MOW) with BREC members who donate box fans and/or oscillating fans eligible for a $20 bill credit.

Benefit For Cheryl Fowler

A Benefit for Cheryl Fowler will be held Saturday, April 7 at Union Music Hall (near El Jalisco’s Mexican restaurant).

Music will start at 10:30 a.m.

The following will be served up at the following prices:

Chicken State (bowl), crackers with pickles for $3.50

Drinks: $1

Quart of Chicken Stew: $7

Hamburger of Cheeseburger plate with 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $6

Hotdog plate with 2 hotdogs and 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $5

Hotdog plate with 1 hotdog and 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $4.50

BBQ sandwich with 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $5

Women’s Day

Monarch Baptist Women’s Day will be held Sunday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

The speaker will be Minister Juanita Giles.

Sumter M. Franklin, Pastor.

Pastoral Anniversary

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th Year Pastoral Anniversary of its Pastor Edward and Lady Debra Pressley on Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Jeff McDowell of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens will be guest speaker. His congregation will also take part in the celebration.

The public is invited and if for any reason you cannot attend please pray for us and with us that God will continue to be in the midst of this 11th blessed year of our Pastor, Rev. Edward Pressley.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have a Poor Man’s Supper on Tuesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. instead of Wednesay, April 11.

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, toast, drinks, and dessert.

Shon Morris will be singing at 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcome.

KidsFest

Union County KidsFest 2018 will be held Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Foster Park.

Hosted by Union County First Steps, KidsFest 2018 will feature food, games, and door prizes.

Also, all 0-4K child care providers who attend will be eligible to win a raffle.

The following organizations will be participating in the event:

• Union County First Steps

• Union County Carnegie Library

• Union County Parks & Recreation

• DSS

• Union County Arts Council

• YMCA

• SC Youth Advocate Program

• Miracle League of Union County

• South Carolina Legal Services

• SAFE Homes

• Rose Hill Plantation

• Union Public Safety Department

KidsFest 2018 is being sponsored by Union County First Steps, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Parks & Recreation, and DSS.

For more information about KidsFest call Union County First Steps at 864-429-1748, Ext. 722.

Pastor Appreciation

Maple Ridge Baptist Church will hold Pastor Appreciation for Rev. Johnny Johnson on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Orlando Allen of New Horizon Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.

The public is invited to attend.

Financial Workshop

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church will hold a Financial Workshop entitled “Navigating Your Finances God’s Way” on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Benson’s Event Center (former Benson’s Jewelry location) in the Old Walmart Plaza.

Fred Gibbs will be the speaker.

RSVP by April 18 via email at infowyattscbc@gmail.com or call Adrian Savage at 864-427-2555.

Ottaray Community Reunion

The Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

Senior Citizens Gathering

Jeter Chapel AME Church will hold a Senior Citizens Gathering Saturday, April 21 at 1 p.m.

Please be on time.

Rev. Anthony Washington, Pastor.

Men’s Day Program

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, 153 Wyatt’s Chapel Church Road, Buffalo will hold a “Building Better Lives Men’s Day” program during morning services on Sunday, April 22 at 10:20 a.m.

117th Anniversary

Bethel AME Church, 217 Hamlet Street, Union, will be celebrating its 117th Anniversary on Sunday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting will be held Monday, April 23, 6 p.m., 113 Horseshoe Circle, Union, SC. The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, County Chair.

Youth Revival

The McBeth Baptist Church Youth Ministry cordially invites you to their one day Youth Revival, Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is: God’s Plan.

Min. Mark Eison of Foster Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

YMCA Summer Day Camp

Registration is now under way for the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp which will be be held Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. The camp, which is for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Children enrolled in the program will enjoy a variety of athletic, educational, and character development activities including swimming in the YMCA swimming pool, a weekly field trip, and STEM activities at the Union County Carnegie Library. A certified teacher will be on the staff to work with the children a couple of hours a week to help them maintain the academic level they achieved in school. The Summer Day Camp will also be participating the Summer Reading Program provided through the Carnegie Library.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. The camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. When children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips. Children registered before May 1 will receive a free summer bag.

Those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

April At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, April 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing).

Please call Amber to register.

UCAC would like to thank the City of Union for their continued support!

2018 Elementary School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Thursday, April 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be creating mosaic stepping stones! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter.

$10 for each additional guest.

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

