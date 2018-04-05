UCCC holds first Career/Job Fair

Charles Warner | The Union Times A representative of the BMW Scholars Program addresses some students at Union County High School during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times A representative of the BMW Scholars Program addresses some students at Union County High School during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Union County High School student speaks with representatives of Dollar General during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Union County High School student speaks with representatives of Dollar General during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students visit the table of the SC Department of Corrections during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students visit the table of the SC Department of Corrections during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities.

UNION COUNTY — When they went to school on this past Thursday the seniors at Union County High School not only continued their classroom they also learned about possible job opportunities that could be awaiting them after they graduate.

The Union County Career Center hosted its first Career/Job Fair in the Union County High School Gymnatorium on Thursday, March 29. The purpose of the event according to UCCC Director Kimberly Jones and Work-Based Learning Coordinator Mary Hooker was to provide the school’s seniors with the opportunity see the various options available to them after they graduate from school. They said the Career/Job Fair was focused on those seniors who do not have plans beyond high school and bring them together with employers who would be able to tell the students about what they have to offer them in the way of job/career opportunities.

In addition to the companies participating in the event, several colleges also participated. Jones and Hooker said this was for those students who have not made up their mind on whether they will continue their education after graduation or go to work.

The following companies and colleges participated in the Career/Job Fair:

• Sonoco Plastics

• Haemonetics

• Milliken

• Sage Automotive

• Carolina Poodle Rescue

• SC Department of Correction — Tyger River

• County of Union

• Spartanburg Regional Health Care

• SC Works

• Staff Masters

• Roper Staffing

• Healthy U Behavioral Health

• Dollar General

• JC Penny Hair Care

• Wade’s Employment Agency

• Union County YMCA

• SCC — Union Campus

• SCC — Spartanburg Campus

• Michelin Scholar Program

• BMW Scholar Program

• Universal Technical Institute

• BMW

Jones and Hooker pointed out that graduating seniors like the 223 who took part in the Career/Job Fair are a pool of talent that employers can tap into, something they said is going to be especially important as increasing numbers of Baby Boomers retire from the workforce. They added that in a number of cases these students are already gaining through programs offered by the UCCC and UCHS skills that will allow them to readily go into entry level positions for many employers.

Thursday’s Career/Job Fair was the first the UCCC has hosted, but Jones and Hooker said they hope it will become an annual event that will continue to bring seniors together with potential employers, to give the former an idea of the opportunities that await them after graduation and give the latter access to potential employees who they can quickly bring into their workforce.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A representative of the BMW Scholars Program addresses some students at Union County High School during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3174.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A representative of the BMW Scholars Program addresses some students at Union County High School during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Union County High School student speaks with representatives of Dollar General during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3171.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A Union County High School student speaks with representatives of Dollar General during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students visit the table of the SC Department of Corrections during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_IMG_3177.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students visit the table of the SC Department of Corrections during the Union County Career Center’s Career/Job Fair this past Thursday. The Career/Job Fair brought companies such as BMW, Haemonetics, Milliken, the County of Union, and colleges such as the SCC — Union Campus together with UCHS seniors to provide them with information about post-graduation career and/or educational opportunities.

Event draws 22 companies and colleges

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.