YMCA Summer Day Camp begins June 4

UNION — Looking for something for your children to do this summer that will enable them to have fun, get plenty of exercise, continue their education, and develop their character?

If you answered yes then the Union County YMCA Summer Day Camp is the place you’ll want your children to be this summer.

YMCA CEO April Hall and Summer Day Camp Director Josh Freeman announced Monday that registration is now under way for the Summer Day Camp. Hall and Freeman said the Summer Day Camp will begin Monday, June 4 and run through Friday, Aug. 17. They said the camp, which will be for children ages 5-12, will be held Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Freeman said the camp will provide children with educational activities designed to help them “maintain the education levels they gained in school. We don’t want them to lose it during the summer.”

To help do this, Hall said the summer camp will “have a certified teacher on the staff” who will “basically work with the children a couple of hours a week.”

In addition, Freeman said “we’re going to participate in the Summer Reading Program in cooperation with the Union County Carnegie Library.”

There will also be a weekly field trip and Freeman said the children will also get to participate in some weekly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) activities at the Carnegie Library.

Freeman said the children taking part in the camp will also get to take part in physical activities such as swimming in the YMCA pool. He said that, as a safety precaution, all the camp staff will be trained in CPR.

“The environment we want to have is a nurturing one where the children can have fun and feel safe and grow as individuals,” Freeman said.

Parents wanting to register their children for Summer Day Camp may do so at the Union County YMCA. Hall said the camp costs $80 per week for YMCA members and $90 per week for non-YMCA members. There is also a one-time registration fee of $30. Hall said that when children are registered the fees paid will pay for their camp t-shirt, lunches and two snacks that will be served each day of the camp, and for the weekly field trips. She said that children registered before May 1 will receive a free summer bag.

Hall encouraged those interested in having their children take part in the camp to get them registered as soon as possible as there are only 50 slots available.

New Manager

Also on Monday, Hall announced that Kinsleigh Wade has been named the YMCA’s new Administrative/Membership Services Manager.

Hall said that Wade has worked at the YMCA for the past four years and is a 2017 graduate of USC Upstate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. She said that Wade had worked with her when she was Administrative/Membership Services Manager and knows the job and its responsibilities quite well.

For more about what’s happening at the Union County YMCA including the Summer Day Camp, call 864-427-0668.

Registration for day camp now under way

