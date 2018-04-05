KidsFest 2018 at Foster Park

Image courtesy of Union County First Steps The Union County KidsFest will be four hours of free fun for children on Saturday, April 14. The event, which will be held at Foster Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will include food, games, and door prizes. Image courtesy of Union County First Steps The Union County KidsFest will be four hours of free fun for children on Saturday, April 14. The event, which will be held at Foster Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will include food, games, and door prizes.

UNION — There’ll be four hours of free fun for children at the Union County KidsFest 2018 on Saturday, April 14 at Foster Park.

The event, which is hosted by Union County First Steps, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and during those four hours there will be food, games, and door prizes.

A flyer advertising the event states that all 0-4K child care providers who attend will be eligible to win a raffle.

The flyer also states that the following organizations will be participating in the event:

• Union County First Steps

• Union County Carnegie Library

• Union County Parks & Recreation

• DSS

• Union County Arts Council

• YMCA

• SC Youth Advocate Program

• Miracle League of Union County

• South Carolina Legal Services

• SAFE Homes

• Rose Hill Plantation

• Union Public Safety Department

The flyer states the event is being sponsored by Union County First Steps, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Parks & Recreation, and DSS.

For more information about KidsFest call Union County First Steps at 864-429-1748, Ext. 722.

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

