Jonesville falls to Chesnee 8-2

Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Wildcat Evan Threadgill runs following another RBI during Thursday’s game against Chesnee. The game, which was played at Jonesville was the last of the season for the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Baseball Team. The Wildcats fell 8-2 against the Chesnee Middle School Eagles.

JONESVILLE — The Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Wildcats Baseball Team fell 8-2 against the Chesnee Middle School Eagles this past Thursday.

Wildcat Jabryson Hunter and Wildcat Evan Threadgill made the runs that put Jonesville on the board.

The statisics for Thursday’s game were:

• Wildcat Branson Cook — 3 AB’s, 2 hits

• Wildcat Jabryson Hunter — 3 AB’s, 1 run, 1 hit

• Wildcat Evan Threadgill — 3 AB’s, 1 run, 1 hit

• Wildcat Jace Anderson — 2 AB’s, 1 hit, 1 RBI

• Wildcat Tanner Duncan — 1 AB

• Wildcat Nicholas Vinson — 3 AB’s

• Wildcat Jeremiah Toth — 1 AB

• Wildcat Javaris Stewart — 2 AB’s

• Wildcat Nick Ivey — 1 AB

• Wildcat CJ Brannon — 1 AB

• Wildcat Jackson Fowler — 1 AB

The game, which was played at Jonesville/Middle School, was the final game of the season for the Wildcats.

