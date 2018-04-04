Varsity falls to Blue Ridge 5-1

Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Peyton Threadgill scores a run (running for Yellow Jacket Chandler Northern) during Friday’s game against Greer. The Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Baseball Team fell to Blue Ridge 5-1. The Varsity Team’s next game will be on Tuesday (April 10) against Greer. The game will be played at Greer and will start at 7:30 p.m.

Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Rett Wages prepares to make an amazing catch during Friday's game against Greer.

Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Michael Purdie prepares to make a pitch during Friday's game against Greer. Purdie pitched for six innings.

Photo by DeeDee Owens McDade Yellow Jacket Parker Northern hits the ball during Friday's game against Blue Ridge. Northern had two hits during the game.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Baseball Team fell to Blue Ridge 5-1 this past Friday.

Individual statistics for Friday’s game were:

• Yellow Jacket Trey Parks — 2 hits

• Yellow Jacket Parker Northern — 2 hits

• Yellow Jacket Princeton Hunter — 1 hit

• Yellow Jacket Michael Purdie — Pitched 6 innings.

Upcoming Games

This week is Spring Break and so there are no more games being played by the Yellow Jackets or the other teams of the Union County School District for the rest of this week. Sports action resumes Monday, however, beginning what will be a busy week for the Yellow Jacket baseball, softball, tennis, soccer, and golf teams.

Monday, April 9

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Gaffney (UCHS) 5 p.m.

— UCHS JV Boys Soccer vs. York (UCHS) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Boys Soccer vs. York (UCHS) 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Greer (Greer) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Greer (Greer) 7:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Softball vs. Greer (Timken) 6 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Woodruff (UCHS) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Golf vs. Clinton/Broome (Heddles) 4:20 p.m.

— UCHS JV Girls Soccer vs. Eastside (Make up 3/12) (UCHS) 6 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Eastside (Make up 3/12) (UCHS) 7:30 p.m.

— Sims Middle Baseball vs. Dorman (Dorman) 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Mauldin (Timken) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Mauldin (Timken) 7:30 p.m.

— UCHS JV Girls Soccer vs. Newberry (UCHS) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Newberry (UCHS) 7:15 p.m.

— UCHS JV Softball vs. Chapin (Chapin) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Blue Ridge (Blue Ridge) 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 12

— UCHS Varsity Track vs. Laurens (Laurens) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Tennis vs. Woodruff (Woodruff) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Golf vs. Chester (Chester) 4:20 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Girls Soccer vs. Blue Ridge (Blue Ridge) 5:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Boys Soccer vs. Blue Ridge (Blue Ridge) 7:15 p.m.

— Sims Middle Baseball vs. Dorman (Timken) 5 p.m.

Friday, April 13

— UCHS JV Baseball vs. Greer (Timken) 5 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Baseball vs. Greer (Timken) 7:30 p.m.

— UCHS Varsity Softball vs. Greer (Greer) 6 p.m.

