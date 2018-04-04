Tigers defeat Centurions 7-6

Charles Warner | The Union Times Tiger Derek Thompson heads for home as a Centurion stands ready to tag him out during Monday’s game between Sims Middle School and Broome Middle School at the Timken Sports Complex. Thompson, however, safely made it in, his successful run contributing to the Tigers’ 7-6 victory over the Centurions.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Two Sims Tigers step off first base and second base ready to steal second and third during Monday’s game against Broome at the Timken Sports Complex. The Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team defeated the Broome Middle School Centurions 7-6.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Tiger Tristin Manus get ready to send a pitch across the plate during Monday’s game against Broome at the Timken Sports Complex. The Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team defeated the Broome Middle School Centurions 7-6.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Tiger Brian Renwick prepares to swing at the ball during Monday’s game against Broome at the Timken Sports Complex. The Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team defeated the Broome Middle School Centurions 7-6.

UNION — The Sims Middle School Tigers Baseball Team defeated the Broome Middle School Centurions 6-7 in Monday afternoon’s game at the Timken Sports Complex.

Individual statistics for Monday’s game were:

• Tiger Derek Thompson — 3 for 3 with two doubles

• Tiger Steven Means — Singled

• Tiger Brian Renwick — Singled and walked

• Tiger Peyton Gregory — Singled

• Tiger Tristin Manus — Singled

• Tiger John Martin — Singled

• Tiger TJ Glenn — Hit by a pitch and stole a base

• Tiger Chris Suber — Singled

Pitchers for the game were Tigers Tristin Manus, Brian Renwick, Sebastian Fowler, and John Martin.

