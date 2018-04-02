Nine win the Sims CLAW Award

Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School LeighAnn Vanderford, Masahiro Steele, and Kamdyn Wade are the 6th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School LeighAnn Vanderford, Masahiro Steele, and Kamdyn Wade are the 6th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Autumn Sparks, Emma Cate Childers, and Matthew Martin are the 7th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Autumn Sparks, Emma Cate Childers, and Matthew Martin are the 7th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Isaiah Stokes, Elainie Lee, and Amiah Rufrano are the 8th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Isaiah Stokes, Elainie Lee, and Amiah Rufrano are the 8th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities.

UNION — Nine students described as intelligent, well-mannered, respectful, hard working, responsible, and outgoing are the latest winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award.

In a statement released Thursday, Sims Principal Eric Childers announced that the following students were the winners of the school’s CLAW Award for March:

6th Grade

• LeighAnn Vanderford

• Masahiro Steele

• Kamdyn Wade

7th Grade

• Autumn Sparks

• Emma Cate Childers

• Matthew Martin

8th Grade

• Isaiah Stokes

• Elainie Lee

• Amiah Rufrano

CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic. The award recognize students who demonstrate these qualities both within and without the classroom. Each month Sims teachers nominate the students they feel have earned the award by demonstrating the qualities it honors. In the nomination forms they submit about the students, the teachers include comments about the qualities the students possess that qualify them for the award. These are the comments the teachers made about the March CLAW Award winners:

LeighAnn Vanderford is a very intelligent and well-mannered student. She works extremely hard at everything she does and strives to do her best!

Masahiro Steele is one of the most well-mannered and respectful students we have ever had the pleasure to teach. He works hard in all of his classes, helps other students, and has an ability to lead like no other.

Kamdyn Wade works diligently and enthusiastically. He is very respectful to his peers as well as adults. We are proud of his accomplishments!

Autumn Sparks has a tremendous work ethic, good attitude and is friendly to all!

Emma Cate Childers is a highly inquisitive and motivated student. She is a hard worker and conscientious of classmates’ needs.

Matthew Martin is very considerate of his peers, often offering a helping hand. He is a pleasure to teach and a joy to be around.

Isaiah Stokes portrays excellent manners when speaking to not only his teachers but to his classmates as well. He puts forth an excellent effort, shows interest in all subjects, and adds to our classroom discussions. He is a wonderful role model for all of his classmates.

Elainie Lee is a very respectful and hardworking student. She is conscientious and always does her best. She is also willing to help others and gives us 100%.

Amiah Rufrano is a very responsible and outgoing member of WSMS. She is one I can always count on to help out wherever needed. She is a hard worker, has one of the best attitudes, and has a ton of school spirit.

Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School LeighAnn Vanderford, Masahiro Steele, and Kamdyn Wade are the 6th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_6th-Grade-CLAW.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School LeighAnn Vanderford, Masahiro Steele, and Kamdyn Wade are the 6th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Autumn Sparks, Emma Cate Childers, and Matthew Martin are the 7th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_7th-Grade-CLAW.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Autumn Sparks, Emma Cate Childers, and Matthew Martin are the 7th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Isaiah Stokes, Elainie Lee, and Amiah Rufrano are the 8th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_8th-Grade-CLAW.jpg Photo courtesy of Sims Middle School Isaiah Stokes, Elainie Lee, and Amiah Rufrano are the 8th grade winners of the Sims Middle School CLAW Award. CLAW stands for Citizenship, Leadership, Attitude, and Work Ethic and honors Sims students who display those qualities.

For exemplary behavior in and out of class