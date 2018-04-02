Photo by Mark Cathcart These Union County High School students were among the participants in a project involving raising pigs. The project, which was conducted by the Clemson University Extension 4-H program and the FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter of Union County High School, was designed to give students a hands-on experience to help them learn about pork production and to participate in a pig show. The students that participated are Iysis Smith, Bailey Angel, Elizabeth Green, Jayla Washington (not pictured), Jasmine Gault, Aaron Root, Rachel Ann Cathcart, Patrick Long (not pictured), Victoria Moore (not pictured), and Ingrid Cruz. Photo by Mark Cathcart These Union County High School students were among the participants in a project involving raising pigs. The project, which was conducted by the Clemson University Extension 4-H program and the FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter of Union County High School, was designed to give students a hands-on experience to help them learn about pork production and to participate in a pig show. The students that participated are Iysis Smith, Bailey Angel, Elizabeth Green, Jayla Washington (not pictured), Jasmine Gault, Aaron Root, Rachel Ann Cathcart, Patrick Long (not pictured), Victoria Moore (not pictured), and Ingrid Cruz.

UNION COUNTY — There are pigs at Union County High School!

Yes, you read that right, there are pigs at the high school and the school is just fine with it.

The pigs are there because 10 UCHS students have been working on a swine project that started Thursday, Dec. 7 and ended Saturday, March 17. A press release issued by the CATE Center and Clemon Extension 4-H states that this was a three-county (Union, Laurens, and Abbeville) project conducted by the Clemson University Extension 4-H program and the FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter of Union County High School. The press release states the purpose of the project “is to give youth the opportunity to have a hands-on experience, learn about pork production, and participate in a pig show.”

Participating in the project were UCHS students Iysis Smith, Bailey Angel, Elizabeth Green, Jayla Washington, Jasmine Gault, Aaron Root, Rachel Ann Cathcart, Patrick Long, Victoria Moore, and Ingrid Cruz. The press release states that each student “purchased their pig at the beginning of the project and purchased feed during the project. They have learned how to feed, water, handle, groom, and monitor the health of their pig. Schedules were made so that pigs were taken care of on the weekend and holidays. They also learned how to show their pig in a competitive setting.”

Union County 4-H Agent Mark Cathcart said he was pleased with the work by the students.

“Showing a pig is different than showing most other livestock,” Cathcart said. “To onlookers it appears to be very chaotic. Like most projects there were a few bumps in the road but overall I am very proud of all that participated.”

The press release states the project ended with a show hosted by Clay Ellison and Laurens Livestock on March 17. It states students had the opportunity to either sell their pig during the show or take it back home.

Cathcart said that four of the students sold their pigs and the rest took them home.

Students take part in three-month swine project