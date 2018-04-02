Gault helps host TEAL Youth Day

CONWAY — Jacob Gault, a special education (multi-categorical) major from Union, SC, helped host Coastal Carolina University’s TEAL Youth Day on Friday, March 23, on CCU’s campus.

More than 130 elementary and middle school students who are part of the Dalton and Linda Floyd Mentoring Program at CCU attended the event.

The purpose of the event was to provide children and youth participating in the mentoring program the opportunity to visit a college campus and to see where their mentors go to school. CCU student mentors normally visit children at their school each week. This also encouraged and motivated the children who attended to pursue higher education in the future.

TEAL Youth Day was hosted by 135 CCU student mentors, as well as student volunteers, faculty and staff members. The event featured a variety of activites that illustrated the opportunities available in college, such as athletics, service and artistic expression.

At Coastal Carolina University on March 23