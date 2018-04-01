Charles Warner | The Union Times Good Friday, the day Jesus carried the cross up Calvary, was crucified, and died, was the day before yesterday. It is a day we should never forget because in carrying that cross Christ took upon Himself the burden of carrying each and everyone of us and our burden of sin as well. He did this because we cannot carry the burden of our own sinful nature. He carried it for us instead and today, Easter, the day He rose from the dead, He also rose in triumph over our sins, a triumph we could never have achieved on our own. So give thanks today, tomorrow, and every day for Christ who carried us when He carried that cross and won us the victory over death, hell, and the grave that Resurrection Morning, a victory only he could achieve but that He willingly shares with all who will accept Him as Lord and Savior. Charles Warner | The Union Times Good Friday, the day Jesus carried the cross up Calvary, was crucified, and died, was the day before yesterday. It is a day we should never forget because in carrying that cross Christ took upon Himself the burden of carrying each and everyone of us and our burden of sin as well. He did this because we cannot carry the burden of our own sinful nature. He carried it for us instead and today, Easter, the day He rose from the dead, He also rose in triumph over our sins, a triumph we could never have achieved on our own. So give thanks today, tomorrow, and every day for Christ who carried us when He carried that cross and won us the victory over death, hell, and the grave that Resurrection Morning, a victory only he could achieve but that He willingly shares with all who will accept Him as Lord and Savior.

Read Matthew 27:45-56

Jesus said, “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you … For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

— Matthew 11:28-30 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, help us to remember that you understand our difficulties and that you promise to heal our brokenness when we turn to you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Jesus loves the lonely and heals those who hurt.