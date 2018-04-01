PRIDE and ACEs at Lockhart School

Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School These are the PRIDE students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. PRIDE stands for Personal Responsibility In Daily Effort and LEMS students receive this award for responsibility they show in the classroom and in getting along with others. The PRIDE students for the 3rd quarter are (front row) Lona Fleming, Kolton Miller, Emily Canupp, Ben Hale, Shayla Brandon, Nicole Fleming, (back row) LaTroy Kershaw, Sarah Blackmon, Lea Baldwin. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School These are the PRIDE students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. PRIDE stands for Personal Responsibility In Daily Effort and LEMS students receive this award for responsibility they show in the classroom and in getting along with others. The PRIDE students for the 3rd quarter are (front row) Lona Fleming, Kolton Miller, Emily Canupp, Ben Hale, Shayla Brandon, Nicole Fleming, (back row) LaTroy Kershaw, Sarah Blackmon, Lea Baldwin. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School These are the ACE students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. ACE stands for Attitude, Effort, and Character and students receive this award for how they behave in class and their readiness to perform the tasks placed before them. The ACE students for the 3rd quarter are Tyler Crocker, Brayleigh Burnett, Amellia Taylor. Photo courtesy of Lockhart Elementary/Middle School These are the ACE students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. ACE stands for Attitude, Effort, and Character and students receive this award for how they behave in class and their readiness to perform the tasks placed before them. The ACE students for the 3rd quarter are Tyler Crocker, Brayleigh Burnett, Amellia Taylor.

LOCKHART — There are students at Lockhart Elementary/Middle School who are ACEs when it comes to how they behave in school and other who take PRIDE in being responsible in the classroom and both have been recognized by the school.

Each quarter of the school year, Lockhart Elementary/Middle School recognizes students as winners of the ACE or PRIDE designations.

ACE Winners

ACE is an acronym that stands for Attitude, Effort, and Character and students are recommended for this honor by their teachers based on how they behave in class and their readiness to perform the tasks placed before them.

The ACE winners at Lockhart for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year are:

• Tyler Crocker

• Brayleigh Burnett

• Amellia Taylor

PRIDE Winners

PRIDE is an acronym that stands for Personal Responsibility In Daily Effort and students are recommended for this honor by their teachers for the responsibility they show in the classroom and in getting along with others.

The PRIDE winners at Lockhart for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year are:

• Lona Fleming

• Kolton Miller

• Emily Canupp

• Ben Hale

• Shayla Brandon

• Nicole Fleming

• LaTroy Kershaw

• Sarah Blackmon

• Lea Baldwin

Congratulations to these young ladies and young gentlemen who are ACEs when it comes to behaving in class and being ready to undertake their assignments and congratulations to these young ladies and young gentlemen who take PRIDE in being responsible and getting along with their fellow students. May you always be ACEs and take PRIDE throughout life and may the examples you set in winning these accolades inspire your fellow students to be ACEs and take PRIDE in all that they do as well.

Students honored for behavior, being responsible

By Charles Warner cwarner@uniondailytimes.com

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

