He wore the crown of thorns for us

Charles Warner | The Union Times Our lives are not always easy, but they are never so hard as Jesus Christ’s was. First, He left Heaven in all of its perfection to come to Earth and live in all of its imperfection. Second, He was innocent and yet was treated as a criminal and brutally tortured and executed. Third, He was without sin, but took upon Himself all the sins of humanity so that humanity would not have to pay for its sins. Sounds unimaginable, doesn’t it? Unimaginable because we, as human beings, tend to be a selfish lot whereas Christ was unselfish beyond all comprehension. We could not do what He did and would not have done it, knowing what we would have to suffer. Given this, we should remember, not just on Easter Sunday, but every day, that He, in wearing the crown of thorns and suffering all the rest that He did, Christ made it possible for us to avoid eternal suffering for our sins and instead wear a crown of glory with stars in it in Heaven, a crown He will give to all who believe upon Him. Charles Warner | The Union Times Our lives are not always easy, but they are never so hard as Jesus Christ’s was. First, He left Heaven in all of its perfection to come to Earth and live in all of its imperfection. Second, He was innocent and yet was treated as a criminal and brutally tortured and executed. Third, He was without sin, but took upon Himself all the sins of humanity so that humanity would not have to pay for its sins. Sounds unimaginable, doesn’t it? Unimaginable because we, as human beings, tend to be a selfish lot whereas Christ was unselfish beyond all comprehension. We could not do what He did and would not have done it, knowing what we would have to suffer. Given this, we should remember, not just on Easter Sunday, but every day, that He, in wearing the crown of thorns and suffering all the rest that He did, Christ made it possible for us to avoid eternal suffering for our sins and instead wear a crown of glory with stars in it in Heaven, a crown He will give to all who believe upon Him.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Chambertown Community Lighthouse Church, 413 South Mountain Street, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 from 2-5 p.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 3:30 p.m.

There will be free food, bingo, and games.

The event will be hosted by Roseate/Trinity Chapter Golden Square Lodge.

Game Night

Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 478 Cedar Grove Road, Jonesville, invites you to drop by for Game Night on Saturday, March 31. Don’t miss the kick off at 6 p.m.

Free pizza, chips, dips, etc.

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Combined Sunrise Service

A Combined Sunrise Service with McBeth Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church and St. Paul Baptist Church will be held Easter Sunday, April 1 at 6 a.m. at McBeth Baptist Church.

Rev. Archie Calhoun of Corinth Baptist Church will be delivering the message.

The public is invited.

Combined Sunrise Service

A Combined Sunrise Service with Mitchell Chapel Baptist Church will be held Easter Sunday, April 1 at 6 a.m. at Cross Road Missionary Baptist Church.

Rev. Toney Griffin will be delivering the message.

Worship Service will be at 10:30 a.m.

Rev. Anthony R. Wilson, Pastor.

Easter Service

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will hold its Easter Service as a 9 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday, April 1.

There will be no Sunday School.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Easter Sunrise Service

Monarch Baptist Church will host Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 1 at 6:30 a.m.

Special Easter Music

The Chancel Choir of Grace United Methodist Church will present special Easter music during the 11 a.m. worship service on Easter Sunday, April 1.

The public is invited to attend.

Rev. David Bauknight is pastor.

Thomas E. Bishop is organist/choirmaster.

Beekeepers Meeting

The Union County Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Ben Ivey will talk with us about his bees.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, April 5 at the USC Union Gazebo. Please come and join with fellow citizens of Union County as we pray for our country, our community, our state, our world, as well as for the Church.

Let us give thanks for our country, and pray fervently for the revival and awakening we need to be a country that really honors God. Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders. Please pray for our military, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, and others who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

Let us pray for protection of all those in our schools, and for comfort for those who have been bereaved or injured in school or workplace shootings.

ALL ARE WELCOME. If you can’t get to the gazebo, please take some time for special prayer during the day.

Community Shred Day

Broad River Electric is hosting a Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 7 at its office at 811 Hamrick Street in Gaffney. This free public service will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. that day. In addition to the shredding of personal documents, area residents can also safely dispose of outdated or unneeded prescription drugs and medicines.

Shred-it, the provider of Broad River Electric’s shredding services, will be in front of the cooperative’s office building with a mobile unit that uses crosscut technology to turn sensitive paperwork such as tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, and anything else that has personal or financial information on it into confetti-sized pieces. Only paper will be accepted.

Also present at the event will be representatives from the Cherokee County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to accept unused and expired prescription drugs for proper disposal.

The community is also invited to participate in a fan drive for Cherokee County Meals on Wheels (MOW) with BREC members who donate box fans and/or oscillating fans eligible for a $20 bill credit.

Benefit For Cheryl Fowler

A Benefit for Cheryl Fowler will be held Saturday, April 7 at Union Music Hall (near El Jalisco’s Mexican restaurant).

Music will start at 10:30 a.m.

The following will be served up at the following prices:

Chicken State (bowl), crackers with pickles for $3.50

Drinks: $1

Quart of Chicken Stew: $7

Hamburger of Cheeseburger plate with 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $6

Hotdog plate with 2 hotdogs and 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $5

Hotdog plate with 1 hotdog and 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $4.50

BBQ sandwich with 2 sides (baked beans/slaw/potato salad): $5

Pastoral Anniversary

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th Year Pastoral Anniversary of its Pastor Edward and Lady Debra Pressley on Sunday, April 8 at 2 p.m.

Rev. Jeff McDowell of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurens will be guest speaker. His congregation will also take part in the celebration.

The public is invited and if for any reason you cannot attend please pray for us and with us that God will continue to be in the midst of this 11th blessed year of our Pastor, Rev. Edward Pressley.

Ottaray Community Reunion

The Ottaray Community Reunion will be held Saturday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Mon Aetna Baptist Church.

For more information call 864-429-6585.

Youth Revival

The McBeth Baptist Church Youth Ministry cordially invites you to their one day Youth Revival, Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m.

Our theme is: God’s Plan.

Min. Mark Eison of Foster Chapel Baptist Church will deliver the message.

The public is invited.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over the Hill Relay for Life Team on a fun filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, May 5.

Everyone is invited to come and be a part of the fun.

Departure locations are: 7 a.m. Jonesville Municipal Building, 7:30 a.m. Union’s Old Walmart Parking Lot,. 8:15 a.m. Ingles on Pine Street in Spartanburg.

If interested contact Betsy at 864-674-6799 or 313-520-6171.

Lent Services Continue

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to the prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

Services start at noon and are immediately followed by the lunch which costs $6 per person.

The Lenten services at GUMC began on Ash Wednesday (Feb. 14) and are continuing with the following services:

• Wednesday, March 28

The speaker will be the Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett from St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni/cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea & coffee.

March At The UCAC

These are the events and activities which are taking place in April at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union.

Painting with Coffee — Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artist join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

Writers Group — Local Writers will meet Tuesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. Share your work with other talented authors and unleash your writing ability!

Jam at Lunch — Do you have lunch plans? Join us Thursday, April 5 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the musical talents of local members of our community while enjoying your lunch! Do you sing? Play? Feel free to join in!

Monday Night Music — Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

Toddler Time — Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way! Friday, April 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 12:30-1:30 p.m.

$5 members/ $10 non members

2018 Chalk Walk sponsored by the City of Union — The 2nd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 7 from 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (call for group pricing).

Please call Amber to register.

UCAC would like to thank the City of Union for their continued support!

2018 Elementary School Art Show Reception — UCAC will honor Union County’s talented elementary school students with a reception on Thursday, April 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, kindergarten-5th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

Mommy & Me Tea — Mark your calendars for the 3rd Annual Mommy & Me Tea! This year we will be creating mosaic stepping stones! We are excited to announce that Kirby’s Cake Shoppe will cater our event! Sign up early, space is limited!

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m.

$25 for members/ $30 nonmembers for Mother & Daughter.

$10 for each additional guest.

2018 Relay For Life

This the schedule for 2018 Union County Relay For Life:

• Tuesday, April 17 — Relay For Life Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church — Family Life Center

• Sunday, May 6 — Purple Sunday

• Friday, May 11 — Relay For Life — Union County Fairgrounds — 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Union County Relay Contact: Beth Lancaster at 864-426-3438 and/or ucrelay4life@gmail.com.

Forest Service Summer Jobs For Teens

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage (7.25 p/h), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 11-August 4, 2018).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of its natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience in trail building; campground maintenance and renovation; noxious weed removal and planting projects. These and other projects all serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s a great introduction for kids interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants must be prepared for hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their own daily transportation to the Enoree District Office. Each participant must provide his/her own work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

The district will choose enrollees based upon answers to application questions contained on the form. So be succinct and diligent in answering the questions. An equal number of men and women will be chosen. Applications must be submitted in “hard copy” form to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 21, 2018. E-mails will not be accepted.

Interested persons may pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens, and Fairfield counties. The Enoree District Office will also have applications available: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Rd., Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

American Pickers In South Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the American Pickers TV throughout in South Carolina during winter 2018.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique ‘picking’ on history. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

facebook: @GotAPick

Neighborhood Leadership Coalition

The Neighborhood Leadership Coalition will host the following events on the following dates:

• Saturday, May 19, noon, County-wide Noon Day Prayer, Stadium, 1000 Kirby Street, Union.

• Thursday, June 7-Friday, June 8, 12:00 Noon-8 p.m., Youth Summit, Fairgrounds, 106 Fair Lane, Union.

Mission: “To build a strong coalition that will bring growth and change so leaders and citizens can mature and be responsible and accountable.

For more information, visit our website www.neighborhoodleadershipcoalition.info, email jeromebrown181@gmail.com, or call/text 864-427-5222.

Rev. Jerome Brown, CEO

Ann Stevens-Brown, Administrative Director

Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County School Board of Trustees meeting dates.

• March 26, 2018 — Union County High School

• April 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 21, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center (Retiree Banquet)

• June 11, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 25, 2018- Union County Career and Technology Center

(Meet if Budget has not been approved)

• July 23, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 27, 2018 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 24, 2018 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 22, 2018 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 26, 2018 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 10, 2018 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All board meetings are held at 6 p.m. and additional meetings can be scheduled if needed.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

2017 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the 2018 Union County Council meeting dates. All meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• April 10, 2018

• May 8, 2018 at Lockhart Power Company

• June 19, 2018 (Primary on June 12.)

• July 10, 2018

• August 14, 2018

• September 11, 2018 at Carlisle Town Hall

• October 9, 2018

• November 13, 2018 at Jonesville Town Hall

• December 11, 2018

