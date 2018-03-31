Celebrating the Risen Christ

Many of us are enjoying our holiday weekend and will get up tomorrow and go to church to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. My question for you today is… How do you know he is risen? It’s an age old debate with elusive facts, yet tomorrow many will join together and celebrate the empty tomb and risen Lord. Now, let me say that I will be among those celebrating, but I still would ask, how do you know He is risen? Before I give a scripture on this matter, let me first share with you one of my favorite childhood hymns by Alfred H. Ackley.
I serve a risen Savior, He’s in the world today; I know that He is living whatever men may say; I see His hand of mercy, I hear His voice of cheer, And just the time I need Him, He’s always near. Refrain: He lives, He lives, Christ Jesus lives today! He walks with me and talks with me Along life’s narrow way. He lives, He lives, Salvation to impart! You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart.
This is exactly how I would answer the question of how I know He lives… because He lives in me! I sense His presence and I believe His Word, not just in a history book sense, but as a living Word that is applicable to my life and relationship with Him today! So, if you’re going to celebrate, think about why you’re doing it! Don’t just go through motions, or do things out of habit, instead, ask yourself… Is Jesus alive? Does He live in me?
Paul said in Galatians 2:20 “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.” This shows us how we can know that our Savior is risen, because of the way we live. Others can also see evidence of the risen Christ in us by the way we live our lives. We have the resurrecting power of Christ in our lives that help us live as we should on a daily basis and die to the old man. I know Christ is risen, because He lives in me, and I know He lives in me because my desires have changed, and I now want to live a life that is pleasing to Him.
Let me encourage you to not only ask yourself this question today about the risen Savior, but do it as a reminder quite often. Is He really living in you? If you’re not sure, you can be! Through his life on earth, suffering, and death, Christ made a way for us to be forgiven and accepted, and through His resurrection He conquered death, and the grave so it would no longer have a hold on us —because He now lives in us… Wow, what a Savior! What power! What love!
I pray, “Father, thank you for sending Your son to die in my place on Calvary. Thank You for the resurrecting power we now posses through Your Son, and thank You for the life I now live in Jesus Christ. As I fellowship and worship with others, let me not forget the price that was paid, and as I live my life each day, let others see the risen Christ in me! In the name of Jesus, amen.”